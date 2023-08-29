PSYC Enters Strategic Partnership with Target Media to Help Accelerate Audience and Revenue Growth Opportunities 

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), a multimedia leader for all things psychedelics including the emerging medicinal psychedelics market sector is pleased to announce the formation of a global strategic partnership between the Company and Target Media that will combine PSYC’s industry leading emergence as a top authority for news, information, and resources for the psychedelic sector with the world class media strategies and investments, including next-gen ad technology services as a leading performance digital solutions provider to brands, offered by Target Media.



Plans are for this strategic alliance formed between PSYC and Target Media to initially prioritize strengthening the core of PSYC’s collection of performing media assets such as Psychedelic Spotlight, PSPACE (f/k/a Bonfire) and Technical 420 and primarily by leveraging Target Media’s dynamic expertise in developing and deploying results-driven digital marketing strategies that have proven to be effective for various national and international brands they have represented in their more than 25 years of experience.

Furthermore, the Company contends that a critical component of this partnership will be dedicated towards developing solutions specifically intended to help strengthen its balance sheet and by emphasizing its revenue-production capabilities as an evolving multimedia holding company.

According to Management, this will include a thorough analysis, alongside its Target Media partner, of its existing media platforms to identify opportunities and available solutions to expand on their current performance capabilities and to help maximize their collective revenue production potential.

A focus will also be placed on pursuing strategic accretive acquisition opportunities with the intent of incorporating additional revenue performing media assets under the PSYC umbrella and which Management believes will contribute effectively and beneficially to the Company’s overall revenue production performance in both the short and long-term.

In the last 12 months, the Company, according to its Q2 2023 Disclosure and Financial Statements posted to the OTC Markets, has produced a year-over-year increase in revenue of nearly 94% and Management is optimistic that this partnership with Target Media creates a unique opportunity to build off of this production.

“I truly believe that this partnership with Target Media has an opportunity to be a massive win and game changer in terms of our ability to help guide PSYC into this next, and in my opinion, extremely important phase of our growth and evolution,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores.

“Right from our very first interaction with Mr. Bowser a few months ago, it was clear that he recognized the exciting potential of what we have been focused on meticulously building here with PSYC and as a budding multimedia holding company for what we believe are some of today and tomorrow’s most exciting market sectors. The Target Media team brings such an impressive amount of experience and industry knowledge that has already allowed them to identify areas of tremendous opportunity within our business model and which we are thrilled to begin putting to work here as we roll out our partnership with them.

The opportunity that I believe this partnership will present for my team and I to collaborate with passionate minds and professionals who truly understand the ins and the outs of digital marketing strategies and how to deploy them in a manner that helps to ensure you hit the target, pun shamelessly intended, is such an incredibly unique advantage for PSYC and for the future of our company, in my opinion.

Furthermore, I would like to think that the formation of this partnership with Target Media symbolizes the unwavering commitment my team and I maintain in terms of creating a viable pathway of bringing to fruition the value we strive to earn and achieve for our shareholders, partners, and employees alike.”

John Bowser, Target Media President and CEO, shared his thoughts on this strategic alliance between PSYC and Target Media:

“The PSYC-Target Media partnership is a powerful combination in my opinion. PSYC’s understanding of complex digital media interactions, its deep industry expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to how our Target team works. We believe this helps to generate industry leading digital media technology products and platforms to take to market.

With our cutting-edge technology, new and emerging digital media products and platforms, and planning and buying expertise throughout the world, this partnership will allow us to drive far more business impact for our respective clients and place them on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the “Company” or “PSYC”) is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis.

Management’s assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today’s most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates PSPACE, a psychedelic integration and mental wellness consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC’s service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

