GCOM Announces Merger with OnCore Consulting

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GCOM , a leading technology company that specializes in outcome-driven solutions for state and local governments, and OnCore Consulting , a preeminent provider of technology modernization and digital transformation services for the public sector in California, announced their merger. This combination immediately creates a nationwide large-scale digital software and solutions company focused solely on the public sector market, providing outcome-driven, repeatable software and services.



“This is an important step in both deepening and widening our mission to help governments create healthier, safer and more prosperous communities,” said Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM. “The merger builds upon our decades of experience partnering with government agencies to deliver positive outcomes for their constituents. Our customers will now benefit from broader solution sets, greater scale, and unmatched domain expertise.”

“The merger of OnCore and GCOM unites two complementary businesses and cultures, each with reputations for customer satisfaction,” said John Nichols, co-founder and Managing Director at OnCore. “We’re excited about the opportunities this will provide to our employees and the value we will unlock for our customers as a result. Our common commitment to excellence in driving outcomes for our clients and their clients, our mutual focus on employee engagement, and when combined, our access to even more skilled project team members, is what drew us together.”

Donna Morea, Chair of the GCOM Board of Directors said, “I am excited to see two great companies, with common cultures of entrepreneurship and innovation, and unparalleled track records of success join forces to create a powerhouse to help our public sector clients achieve their mission.”

Morea announced that both John Nichols and Lee Bennett, co-founder and Managing Director of OnCore, will join the Board of Directors of the combined entities.

Morea also announced the addition of Lisa Mascolo to the Board of Directors. “Lisa brings decades of tremendous and relevant experience in both State and Local as well as Federal markets, and a passion for customer service that will serve us very well. I’m excited by the addition of Lisa as well as Lee Bennett and John Nichols on the Board.”

GCOM, backed by private equity firm Sagewind Capital, now services 32 states, including 13 of the 15 most populous.

About GCOM

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to public sector agencies that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), advanced tax analytics, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

About OnCore Consulting

OnCore is a leading provider of IT consulting services for the public sector in California, partnering with clients to develop pragmatic solutions to complex business problems. OnCore serves California state agencies with a focus on Health and Human Services, Tax and Revenue, Pension Solutions, and Energy and Conservation solutions. OnCore’s IT services include cloud solutions, enterprise architecture, custom development, project management and more.

About Sagewind Capital

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams, and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping business grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information, please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

