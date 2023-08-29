Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Notifies Shareholders of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors who Acquired Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, announces its filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased Verizon common stock captioned General Retirement System of the City of Detroit v. Verizon Communications, Inc., No. 23-cv-05218 (D.N.J.).



The Verizon class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of publicly traded Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ) securities between October 30, 2018 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Verizon class action lawsuit alleges that Verizon and certain of its top current and former executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint relating to matters alleged in this action is captioned Meehan v. Verizon Communications, Inc., No. 23-cv-01375 (W.D. Pa.), and was filed on August 1, 2023.

If you suffered substantial losses and would like to discuss serving as lead plaintiff of the Verizon class action lawsuit, please contact Mitchell M.Z. Twersky or Lawrence D. Levit by email at MTwersky@aftlaw.com and LLevit@aftlaw.com, or telephone at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you. Lead plaintiff motions for the Verizon class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 2, 2023.

The Verizon class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Verizon owns telecommunications cables around the country that are highly toxic due to their being wrapped in lead, and which harm Verizon employees and non-employees alike; (ii) Verizon faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead-covered cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; and (iii) Verizon was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to employee safety or to everyday people and communities.

