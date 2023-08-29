Grom’s Top Draw Animation Subsidiary Secures Over $1.2 MM in New Production Assignments

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Draw Animation (TDA), a leading source of premium animation production services for programming shown throughout the world, and a division of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), today announced that it will begin work later this month on new assignments for a combined value of $1.259MM USD. The new projects add to the $2.2MM of value from remaining contracted assignments already in progress as of June 30, 2023. The values and assignments were confirmed today by Top Draw Animation’s Executive Vice President, Jared Wolfson.



Top Draw’s team of 300 animation pros oversee all facets of production on the animated TV projects and short-form content. Based in Manila, Philippines, the company produces animated series, movies, specials and short-form programming for several leading global and international entertainment providers and was acquired by Grom Social Enterprises in 2016. The studio operates under the direction of the company’s two Hollywood-based leaders; President Russell Hicks, who earlier led Nickelodeon’s original animation and live action production; and the aforementioned Wolfson, both of whom assumed their new roles in 2021.

“Top Draw Animation continues to deliver best-in-class animation production to audiences around the world,” explains Wolfson. “The passion, creativity and commitment to excellence coming from the dedicated teams at our Manila-based headquarters continue to drive studio growth.”

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

