Adyton Announces Filing of Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
For further information please contact:
E‐mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.