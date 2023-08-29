Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size to Reach USD 6.01 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), which oversees the physical aspects of data centers like power, cooling, and space, achieved a noteworthy milestone in 2022, reaching a value of USD 2.08 Billion. Forecasts from recent analysis by Emergen Research anticipate a consistent growth trajectory with a revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% over the projected period.

This upward trend is fueled by several factors, notably the swift uptake of cloud computing, a robust demand for big data and analytics, and the increasing requirement for automated solutions in data center management. In essence, DCIM merges data center operations with Information Technology (IT) to optimize the performance of data centers. Its application encompasses the monitoring and regulation of critical components including power distribution, servers, storage devices, and networking equipment, employing both technological tools and industry best practices.

A fundamental role of DCIM is to offer transparency and comprehension of the data center environment, facilitating the enhancement of performance and the effective utilization of assets, thereby fostering the expansion of market revenue. Through DCIM, the monitoring and polling of key systems connected to the facility's network are carried out, playing a pivotal role in early problem detection and reporting. By preemptively identifying issues, this approach minimizes instances of failure, ultimately leading to enhanced operational uptime.

An additional advantage is DCIM's capacity to track energy consumption across all IT-related devices, empowering businesses to curtail energy usage and reduce associated costs. Furthermore, DCIM empowers IT departments to remotely oversee multiple sites, a particularly valuable feature in edge data centers. By leveraging automated alerts, IT teams can vigilantly monitor both physical and logical components, promptly addressing and forewarning about potential component complications.

Nonetheless, there exist certain challenges that could potentially impede the upward trajectory of market revenue. The integration process, while pivotal, is often intricate and cost-intensive. Additionally, the lack of standardization in this domain contributes to these complexities.

It's noteworthy that older data centers might face limitations due to outdated equipment or even a lack of a comprehensive DCIM system. This could potentially compromise the effectiveness of their operations and the benefits brought about by DCIM implementation.

To ensure optimal performance and prevent equipment overheating, the incorporation of temperature sensors for monitoring servers and other IT equipment within racks is crucial. However, this implementation may carry a substantial cost, which can be influenced by the specific environmental conditions in which the data center operates. The expenses incurred in deploying such monitoring solutions can vary significantly based on these factors.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 2.08 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 6.01 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment, component, application, type, industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Graphical Networks LLC, BGIS, ABB, Eaton, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric, FNT Software, Device42, Inc., GreenField Software Private Limited, and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global data center infrastructure management market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective data center infrastructure management solutions. Some major players included in the global data center infrastructure management market report are:

Graphical Networks LLC

BGIS

ABB

Eaton

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

FNT Software

Device42, Inc.

GreenField Software Private Limited

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

Strategic Development

On 23 May 2022, Panduit Corp. launched SmartZone Cloud Software, an improved cloud-based program that combines power and environmental monitoring with asset management, rack access, and connection management. Datacenter operations may now monitor resources and make educated choices about the constantly changing critical infrastructure from any authorized device anywhere in the world. SmartZone Cloud is a subscription-based product with a one-of-a-kind and competitive license model that combines multi-protocol, vendor-neutral power, environmental monitoring, asset management, and capacity planning features, and limitless users and locations independent of license count. The software works in conjunction with the Panduit SmartZone PDU and UPS to provide a visual depiction of rack-level power, environmental, and rack access. Furthermore, the power path helps operators to identify a single point of failure, eliminate overprovisioning, and analyze risk levels easily.

On 8 June 2022, Schneider Electric announced the launch of its new Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution, designed to help customers better manage their data centers. The new solution, called EcoStruxure IT, provides a single, cloud-based platform to help customers manage their data center infrastructure, from physical and virtual assets to analytics and operations. The platform is designed to integrate with existing systems and provide users with real-time insights into the performance of their data centers. It also offers a range of automation capabilities, including predictive analytics, dynamic capacity planning, and automated operations. In addition, EcoStruxure IT provides customers with an integrated view of their data center infrastructure, helping them make better decisions and reduce costs.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The asset management segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2022. Instant visual and textual information about data center equipment which decreases troubleshooting time, elimination the need to deploy someone physically on-site, and provision of centralized database allowing for accurate record keeping and processes are a few of the major factors raising demand for DCIM tools for asset management. DCIM is a powerful tool for asset management because it provides an integrated view of the entire data center environment.

The colocation data center segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global data center infrastructure management market over the forecast period. Colocation facilities provide scalability, continuity, and security for applications, data, and systems, as well as access to the most advanced data center technology, all while eliminating the need for clients to build, staff, and manage in-house server rooms or data centers, allowing them to focus on their business. Colocation data centers that have adopted DCIM benefit from improved visibility and control of data center resources, including power, cooling, and security.

The Information Technology (IT) segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing data consumption owing to high utilization of cloud services and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is rising demand for DCIM. Handling large dataset volume through services such as Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards, transactional operational workloads, data science, and batch processing among others is one of the key factors raising the demand for DCIM solutions. In addition, DCIM solutions enable organizations to centralize and simplify their IT management, reducing the complexity of managing multiple IT systems and components.

North America accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2022 owing to rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as High-Performance Computing (HPC), Augmented Reality (AR), and edge computing among others in addition to the growing presence of a large number of data centers facilities and data firms. Increasing utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) and penetration of 5G networks is leading to high rate of data consumption. The convergence of macro trends in digital business, cybersecurity, data volumes, and the business ecosystem is driving big corporations to prioritize efficient digital infrastructure. According to research, the U.S. has more than 1800 data centers across 50 states. Moreover, as per U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in 2021, renewable energy sources accounted for about 12.2% of total U.S. energy consumption and about 20.1% of electricity generation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data center infrastructure management market on the basis of deployment, component, application, type, industry, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Solutions Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Capacity planning Asset management Environmental monitoring Power monitoring BI and analytics Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Managed data center Colocation data center Enterprise data center Cloud and edge data center

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Information Technology (IT) Government and public sector Healthcare Retail Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion Volume: Kilotons; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



