Asia-Pacific's Dominance: Global AC-DC Converter Market Thrives with Electronics Boom to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AC-DC Converter Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AC-DC converter market, with its robust value of US$15.868 billion in 2021, is a key enabler in the realm of energy conversion. AC-DC converters, pivotal devices, adeptly convert alternating current (AC) electrical power into direct current (DC) electrical power. This transition is essential for various electronic devices that depend on a stable and uninterrupted flow of DC power for their operation.

AC-DC Conversion: Nurturing Seamless Energy Flow:

AC-DC converters manifest in various forms, ranging from linear to switched options, catering to low to high-power requirements. These converters find their niche in automotive, medical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, and industrial applications. Fueling the global AC-DC converter market is the surging demand for electronic devices and the escalating adoption of automation across diverse industries.

Driving Forces:

The escalating adoption of electronic devices and the surge in automotive production have ushered in heightened demand for AC-DC converters. The ever-increasing demand for electronic devices, spanning smartphones, laptops, and televisions, predominantly in emerging economies, propels the adoption of AC-DC converters. Such electronic devices necessitate consistent and efficient DC power for their optimal performance, further emphasizing the role of AC-DC converters.

The trend towards compact electronic devices has necessitated the development of small and efficient AC-DC converters that seamlessly integrate into these compact devices. The inclination towards miniaturization has effectively bolstered the demand for AC-DC converters, with the growing demand for electronic devices promising a favorable trajectory for the global AC-DC converter market.

Sectoral Momentum:

The automotive sector has emerged as a significant driver for AC-DC converters, especially with the escalating trend towards electric vehicles. These converters are pivotal in converting the high-voltage DC power from a vehicle's battery into the low-voltage DC power required to operate various electronic systems, including infotainment, lighting, air conditioning, power windows, and electric power steering. With the automotive sector witnessing consistent growth, the demand for AC-DC converters is projected to intensify.

Asia-Pacific Surge:

The Asia-Pacific region, home to major consumer electronics manufacturers, has asserted its dominance in the AC-DC converter market. This prominence is driven by escalating demand for products such as smartphones, laptops, and initiatives promoting electric vehicle development. Emerging economies like India, China, and Japan are witnessing increased demand for AC-DC converters in line with their expanding electronics and automotive sectors.

Market Segmentation:

Type: Linear Switched

Power: Low High

End User: Automotive Medical & Healthcare Electrical & Electronics Industrial Others

Geography: North America South America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific



Key Players:

Driving this dynamic market are key players including:

Delta Electronics

General Electric

Infineon Technologies

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

RECOM Power GmbH

STM Electronics

TDK Corporation

Traco Electronic AG

Vicor Corporation

XP Power

Pioneering Transformation:

As electronic devices become more indispensable and industries embrace automation, the AC-DC converter market's transformative journey is set to continue. Stay connected to these dynamic changes as the market navigates the currents of innovation and demand. This market report stands as an essential compass for strategic decision-making and exploration.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xic1lh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.