Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size to Reach USD 1,034.7 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide market for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis achieved a size of USD 613.0 million in the year 2022. According to the most recent study conducted by Emergen Research, it is projected that the market will experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The primary catalyst behind this revenue upswing is the inclination of the population towards a less active lifestyle.

The prevalence of inactive lifestyles, characterized by limited physical activity and prolonged periods of sitting, is a recognized risk factor for various health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. These health issues can contribute to a higher occurrence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Motor Neuron Disease (MND), which are gradual neurodegenerative disorders impacting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market, request a PDF brochure here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1596

The increasing awareness surrounding ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, plays a role in driving the market for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment and management. Initiatives from advocacy groups and healthcare entities to boost understanding of ALS, its symptoms, and available treatment choices contribute to the market's momentum. Enhanced awareness can facilitate earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment alternatives, resulting in better patient outcomes and an elevated demand for ALS-related products and services.

Furthermore, campaigns for awareness led by patient advocacy groups and governmental bodies act as significant factors in enhancing public awareness and steering research and funding toward the disease. This is projected to yield more advanced treatment options, thus fostering growth in market revenue.

On the flip side, a lack of knowledge and awareness concerning ALS could hamper market revenue growth. This could impede early diagnosis and treatment, restricting patient access to novel therapies. Moreover, insufficient comprehension of the disease and its progression might pose challenges for patients and their families when making informed decisions about caregiving and support.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1596

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 613.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,034.7 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2020–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032` Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, treatment type, diagnosis, symptoms, distribution channel, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Corestem, Inc, BrainStorm Cell Limited, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Revalesio Corporation, Ascend Laboratories LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Treeway B.V. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective amyotrophic lateral sclerosis solutions. Some major players included in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market report are:

Corestem, Inc,

BrainStorm Cell Limited

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Revalesio Corporation

Ascend Laboratories LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Treeway B.V.

Strategic Development

On 13 June 2022, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Health Canada has authorized ALBRIOZA (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, subject to certain circumstances. Clinical data showed that patients with ALS who took ALBRIOZA (also known as AMX0035) had a statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement in functional outcomes when compared to people who took a placebo, either as a stand-alone medication or when combined with other ALS therapies. This decision represents Amylyx's first global marketing approval for ALBRIOZA.

On 15 June 2021, Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics, two biopharmaceutical companies dedicated to creating novel gene-based treatments for debilitating diseases using fully integrated Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) engineering, cargo development, and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership to research, create, produce, and market in vivo gene editing treatments delivered using AAV vectors for the treatment of familial Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Friedreich’s ataxia.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1596

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The sporadic ALS segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. Approximately 90-95% of ALS cases are referred to as sporadic ALS, which is characterized by the gradual weakening and wasting of muscles caused by the degeneration of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. The cause of sporadic ALS is not well understood, but research suggests that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may play a role. Unlike familial ALS, which is caused by inherited genetic mutations, sporadic ALS occurs in individuals with no known family history of the disease. The onset of sporadic ALS is usually after the age of 60, but it can also occur in people as young as 20. There is currently no cure for ALS, but a variety of treatment options are available to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

The medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. There is currently no cure for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and treatment options are primarily focused on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Several medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ALS. These include Riluzole, Edaravone, and Nuedexta. These medications may also be prescribed in combination with others for other symptoms such as pain, spasticity, and insomnia. In addition, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy can help maintain muscle strength and function and can help with communication and swallowing difficulties.

The electromyogram segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Electromyography (EMG) is a diagnostic test that can be used to evaluate muscle and nerve function. In people with ALS, EMG can help to confirm the diagnosis and to distinguish ALS from other conditions that can cause similar symptoms, such as muscle disease or nerve disorders. EMG involves inserting a needle electrode into a muscle and measuring the electrical activity produced by muscle fibers when the muscle is at rest and when it is contracting. In people with ALS, EMG may show signs of muscle denervation, such as the reduced amplitude of muscle action potentials and the presence of fibrillation potentials, which are abnormal spontaneous electrical discharges that can be seen in muscles that are no longer innervated by healthy nerve cells.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market on the basis of type, treatment type, diagnosis, symptoms, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Sporadic ALS Familial ALS

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Chemotherapy Medication Stem Cell Therapy Physical Therapy Respiratory Therapy Speech Therapy Others

Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Electromyogram MRI Blood and Urine Tests Spinal Tap Muscle Biopsy

Symptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Cognitive Changes Pain Slurring of Speech Fatigue Difficulty Breathing and Swallowing Problems with Saliva and Mucus Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Clinic Hospital Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Liquid Biopsy Market , By Product Type (Assays Kits, Instruments, Services), By Circulating Biomarkers, By Sample Type, By Technology, By Disease, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Microfluidics Market , By Material Type (Polymer, Silicon, Glass, Others), By Application (Point-of-Care Testing, Drug Delivery Systems, Others), By Components (Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Femtech Market By Type (Devices, Software, Services), By End-Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Market By Product Type (Dual Channel, Single Channel, Rechargeable DBS Systems, Non-Rechargeable DBS Systems), By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Analysis, By Product (Cranial Flap Fixation Device, CMF Distraction Device, Drugs), By Material (Metal Based Implants, Bioabsorbable Material), By Application, By End-Use, Forecasts to 2027

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices (Heart Rhythm Devices) Market , By Product Type (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Analysis, By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Diagnosis (Urine Lab Tests, Cystoscopy), By End Use (Hospital, Oncology Clinics) and By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights