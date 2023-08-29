Esports, VR, and Digital Evolution Drive Global Gaming Console Market to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Console Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Gaming, Non-gaming), By Product (Nintendo, Xbox), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Type, By Component, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming console market is set to achieve remarkable growth, with an anticipated market size of USD 47.02 billion by 2030, according to a recent comprehensive study. This projection indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030, highlighting the increasing prominence of gaming consoles in the digital era.

Digital Transformation in Gaming Landscape

In recent years, the gaming industry has undergone a digital transformation, with a notable shift towards digital game sales and subscriptions. An increasing number of gamers are gravitating towards the convenience and accessibility of digital games over physical counterparts. This paradigm shift is mirrored in the console market, where manufacturers are focusing on digital game sales and subscription-based models. The proliferation of high-speed internet connections has facilitated quick and easy game downloads, fostering a seamless gaming experience.

Digital Edge and Subscription-Based Models

Digital games offer distinct advantages over physical copies, allowing players to indulge immediately after purchase without waiting for delivery or visiting physical stores. Additionally, digital distribution eliminates manufacturing, shipping, and distribution costs associated with physical games. This cost efficiency enables console manufacturers to offer games at more attractive price points, in turn, expanding their customer base and boosting revenue. Subscription-based models, exemplified by Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, have gained traction by offering a vast library of games for a monthly fee.

Rise of Esports and Competitive Gaming

The surge in esports has exerted a significant impact on the gaming console market, propelling its growth and stoking demand for consoles tailored for competitive gaming. Esports has blossomed into a substantial industry, with millions of global fans and professional players. Online multiplayer games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and League of Legends have catalyzed this trend by providing competitive platforms for gamers to test their skills against peers, sparking a surge in esports tournaments and events.

Empowering Competitive Gamers

Recognizing the surging demand for competitive gaming, console manufacturers have invested in features that elevate the esports experience. Recent console releases such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S boast faster loading times, enhanced graphics, and superior connectivity, providing gamers with an edge in competitive matches.

VR and AR Reshaping Gaming

The introduction of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has not only transformed the gaming industry but also significantly impacted the console market. VR immerses players in simulated environments via specialized headsets, while AR blends digital content with the real world through devices like smartphones. These technologies offer a new dimension to gaming and have driven demand for consoles compatible with VR and AR experiences. The market for VR and AR games has been further buoyed by the increasing affordability and accessibility of related devices.

Evolution of Consoles: Technological Leaps

The gaming console market has witnessed a remarkable evolution from its inception, with each generation of consoles unveiling technological leaps. The integration of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) has been pivotal, enabling real-time rendering of complex 3D graphics. Modern consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, stand as testaments to technological advancements, offering immersive gaming experiences that were once unimaginable.

Regional Growth and Industry Leaders

Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its lead in the global gaming console market, boasting a CAGR exceeding 7.0% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the region's expansive and burgeoning population of avid gamers.

Report Highlights:

The Nintendo segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period due to the innovative design, which offers a unique gaming experience that can't be found on other consoles.

In addition, Nintendo has a strong portfolio of first-party games, such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing.

The gaming application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of digital games and the rise of online gaming.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the global market while expanding at a CAGR of more than 7.0% over the forecast period owing to the region's large and growing population of gamers.

