Surface Disinfectant Market is Expected to Reach $4.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the surface disinfectant industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution driven by advanced technologies and a heightened focus on hygiene and health. With an increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining germ-free environments, there will likely be significant innovations in disinfectant formulations, application methods, and delivery systems. Anticipated developments include the rise of self-disinfecting surfaces, utilizing materials with inherent antimicrobial properties, as well as the integration of smart sensors and AI-driven systems for real-time monitoring and targeted disinfection. Additionally, eco-friendly and sustainable disinfectant solutions could become more prevalent, aligning with growing environmental consciousness. As global health concerns persist, the surface disinfectant industry is primed for adaptation, offering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of a more hygienic and health-conscious world.

Surface Disinfectant market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.9 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $4.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the growing patient population, and the rising number of stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are the major factors driving the surface disinfectant market.

Surface Disinfectant Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $2.9 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $4.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Composition, type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing healthcare expenditure and focus in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants

Surface Disinfectant market major players covered in the report, such as:

This report categorizes the surface disinfectant market into the following segments and subsegments:

The key stakeholders in the Surface Disinfectant market include:

Manufacturers and Suppliers: Companies that produce and provide a wide range of disinfectant products, catering to various industries and application methods.

Chemical and Material Suppliers: Suppliers of raw materials, chemicals, and compounds used in formulating effective disinfectant solutions.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies and organizations responsible for establishing and enforcing safety, efficacy, and quality standards for disinfectant products.

Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare institutions that require stringent disinfection protocols to maintain a sterile and safe environment for patients and staff.

Commercial Spaces: Hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and other public spaces that prioritize cleanliness to enhance customer experience and ensure public health.

Consumers: Individuals and households seeking reliable disinfectant solutions for personal use, especially in the wake of health concerns.

Research and Development Institutions: Organizations conducting research to develop innovative disinfectant formulations, methods, and technologies to stay ahead in the market.

Distributors and Retailers: Entities responsible for distributing and selling disinfectant products, bridging the gap between manufacturers and end-users.

Environmental Organizations: Groups advocating for sustainable and eco-friendly disinfectant options that minimize harm to the environment and human health.

Technology Companies: Entities focused on creating automated, technologically advanced solutions such as smart sensors, robotics, and AI-driven systems for efficient and targeted disinfection.

All these stakeholders collectively shape the dynamics of the Surface Disinfectant market, influencing its growth, innovation, and responsiveness to evolving health and environmental concerns.

Recent Developments:

In November 2020, 3M (US) launched TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner.

In June 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK) received the EPA approval for its Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist for surface disinfection and effective use against SARS-CoV-2.

In May 2020, Ecolab (US) acquired Holchem Group to strengthen its hygiene and cleaning products and services portfolio for the food & beverage, food service, and hospitality industries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Surface Disinfectant Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the surface disinfectant market?

Recent trends affecting the surface disinfectant market are the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections.

What are the major composition of the surface disinfectant market?

The surface disinfectant market is segmented into ohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2020, the alcohol segment accounted for the largest share. Rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants and increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization are major drivers.

Who are the key players in the surface disinfectant market?

The key players in this market are 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Ecolab (US), Steris (US), The Clorox Company (US), Diversey Holdings LTD. (US), Cantel Medical (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley (Australia), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada), PDI, Inc. (US), Becto, Inc. (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec, Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US).

Which are the major type of surface disinfectant market?

Based on type, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into liquid, wipes and sprays. In 2020, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. Growing awareness of sanitization and hygiene due spread of COVID-19 and rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants are driving the growth of this segment.

Which are the major applications of the surface market?

Based on applications, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2020, the surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. Increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections are driving the growth of this segment.

Who are the major end-users of the surface disinfectant market?

Based on end-users, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2020, the hospital settings segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. Rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and increasing use of newer surface disinfectants for sanitization are driving the growth of this segment.

Which region is lucrative for the surface disinfectant market?

Like India and Japan, the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for surface disinfectant market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global surface disinfectant market by composition, type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall surface disinfectant market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions in the surface disinfectant market

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

