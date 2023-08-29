Applied Systems Wins Gold in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards

Chicago, IL., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announces its win at the renowned 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®. The Globee Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists, has honored Applied Systems with Gold for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (2,500+ employees) for visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs.

The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. From cutting-edge technology advancements to groundbreaking marketing campaigns, the Golden Bridge Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these organizations.

“We are proud to be named as winners in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This recognition is a testament to the people of team applied and our commitment to being indispensable partners to one another, our customers and our industry."

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.