MC Squared Energy Services (MC2) Organizational Promotions

New executive sales and marketing leadership role for industry veteran Sharon Alegado



New management role for Samantha Komzak

Both are long-term MC2 employees with excellent track records executing the company’s sales, marketing, and client-facing fulfillment efforts



CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2), a Chicago based retail electric supplier, is pleased to announce that Sharon Alegado has been promoted to the new role of vice president, Sales and Marketing for MC2 effective September 1st. This new role will combine the electricity and community solar sales and marketing efforts of MC2 under one leader with direct responsibility for managing the day-to-day sales fulfilment efforts. This new role will report to founder and president, Chuck Sutton.

Additionally, MC2 is also pleased to announce that Sam Komzak has been promoted to Marketing Program Manager starting September 1st with direct responsibility for managing the municipal aggregation programs in addition to the company’s marketing and advertising efforts. Sam will report to Sharon Alegado.

Further, Ann DeBortoli will retire in late spring 2024 after a distinguished career in the energy industry including more than ten years leading MC2’s municipal aggregation and compliance reporting requirements.

“We are very excited to announce the promotions and new roles for Sharon and Sam, and we appreciate Ann’s many years of service. These new roles and responsibilities will allow for a seamless transition over the coming months to ensure the highest level of service to our customers and constituents,” states founder and president Chuck Sutton.

About MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

Established in 2008 by veteran energy industry experts, MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is a certified, retail electric-service provider headquartered in Chicago. MC2 helps municipalities, businesses, and individuals with competitive electric supply products to fit their specific needs including community solar subscriptions. The company’s customer-focused team has the resources and knowledge to meet its customers electrical supply requirements. MC2 prides itself on being adaptable and responsive to its customers.

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine Holdings. Founded in 1994, the Wolverine companies comprise a number of diversified financial institutions specializing in proprietary trading, asset management, order execution services and technology solutions. They are recognized as a market leader with a focus on innovation, achievement and integrity with clients and colleagues. The Wolverine companies are headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, and a proprietary trading affiliate office located in London.

