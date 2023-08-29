Europe Sausage Casings Market to Reach $2.72 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Sausage Casings Market by Type (Artificial Casings, Natural Casings), Application (Animal Meat Sausages, Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User (Food Processors, Retailers), and Country - Forecast to 2030, the Europe sausage casings market is projected to reach $2.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

Sausage casings are the outer coverings or skins used to encase ground meat or meat mixtures when making sausages. They serve as a barrier between the filling and the external environment, helping maintain the sausage’s shape during cooking and handling. Traditionally, sausage casings were made from natural materials such as animal intestines. The natural casing is the intestine of the animal species, such as pigs, sheep, goats, cattle, and horses, prepared to wrap the raw or marinated meat of fresh, raw-marinated, raw-cured, heat-treated products and to be able to manufacture the highest quality sausages with them.

In recent years, artificial casings started replacing natural casings. Artificial casings are soft cylindrical cases that pack and give shape, size, and integrity to meat products. The material is then formed via a continuous extrusion process which produces a single sausage casing of indefinite length and then cut into desired lengths, usually while the extrusion process continues.

The key players operating in the Europe sausage casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro Plc (U.K.), Selo B.V. (Netherlands), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd (Finland), Amjadi GmbH (Germany), Peter Gelhard Naturdärme KG (Germany), Fibran Group (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), CDS Hackner GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), Nutra Produkte AG (Switzerland), Combinatie Teijsen VD Hengel (CTH) BV (Netherlands), Strobel GmbH & Co. KG Boyauderie Sarroise (Germany), MCJ Casings (U.K.), and Irish Casing Company (Ireland).

The Europe sausage casings market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2021 and 2022), estimated current data (2023), and forecasts for 2030. This market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, end user, and country.

Key Findings in the Europe Sausage Casings Market Study:

Based on type, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into artificial and natural sausage casings. In 2023, the artificial sausage casings segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe sausage casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of processed meat, the growing demand for vegan sausages, and the increasing preference for artificial casings over natural casings from casing manufacturers due to their consistency, stability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the artificial sausage casings segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the emergence of vegetarian casings.

Based on application, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into animal-based sausages and plant-based sausages. In 2023, the animal-based sausages segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe sausage casings market. However, the plant-based sausages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the consumer shift toward healthy, tasty, sustainable, and environment-friendly varieties of sausages.

Based on distribution channel, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2023, the offline segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe sausage casings market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of modern groceries offering high-quality food products, a wide range of food products, and consumer preference for shopping offline due to the enhanced shopping experience offered by these channels. However, the online segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of faster and more convenient accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones.

Based on end user, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into food-processing companies, food service providers, food retailers, and other end users. In 2023, the food-processing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe sausage casings market. The increasing demand for processed sausages has led to the large-scale production of sausages, driving the demand for sausage casings from food-processing companies. Moreover, the growing preference for innovative food options, increased automation in sausage production, and maximized production efficiencies further support this segment's leading position. However, the food service providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, the Europe sausage casings market is segmented into Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe sausage casings market. The market growth in Germany is driven by the high production of sausage & processed meat products, increased average meat consumption, the presence of several sausage manufacturers, the availability of diverse food options, the rising popularity of vegetarian sausage products, and the increasing demand for convenience food products. However, the Netherlands is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Europe Sausage Casings Market Assessment—by Type

Artificial Sausage Casings Collagen Casings Edible Collagen Casings Non-edible Collagen Casings Cellulose Casings Plastic Casings Fibrous Casings Textile Casings Net Casings Vegetarian Casings

Natural Sausage Casings Hog-sourced Casings Beef-sourced Casings Sheep-sourced Casings Other Animal-sourced Casings



Europe Sausage Casings Market Assessment—by Application

Animal-based Sausages Fresh Sausages Processed Sausages Pre-cooked Sausages Smoked Sausages Cured Sausages

Plant-based Sausages

Europe Sausage Casings Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online





Europe Sausage Casings Market Assessment—by End User

Food Processing Organizations

Food Retail

Food Service Providers

Other End Users

Europe Sausage Casings Market Assessment—by Country

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

Russia

Belgium

Austria

Rest of Europe

