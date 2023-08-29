Rapsodo Named Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball and Prospect Development Pipeline

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for helping athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing advanced data in real time with their ball tracking technology, announces the extension of their partnership with USA Baseball , the national governing body for the sport of baseball in the United States, and the Prospect Development Pipeline , a collaborative effort between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball to establish a player development pipeline leading to the MLB Draft for amateur baseball players in the United States. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize player development and advance the game of baseball through industry-leading technology and data-driven insights.



Rapsodo's state-of-the-art technology captures essential data on hitting, pitching, and player performance, empowering athletes to take their game to new heights. When combined with USA Baseball’s commitment to excellence and player development, this partnership will help in the joint mission to elevate the sport and maximize the potential of young athletes across the country.

Through this collaboration, USA Baseball will integrate Rapsodo's PRO 3.0 into its national team identification events, national team training camps, and player development initiatives. The PRO 3.0 is an all-in-one hitting and pitching monitor that has live-on-live data collecting abilities. The real-time data provided by Rapsodo's systems will enable coaches and players to make data-driven decisions, identify areas for improvement, and unlock their true potential. It will also give fans of the game access to the data and performance of baseball’s next generation.

"We are proud to continue to be a provider for USA Baseball and the MLB Prospect Development Pipeline in their efforts to identify the best prospects in the country,” Rapsodo CEO, Batuhan Okur, said. “Rapsodo ball flight data is already used by most MLB teams to evaluate and develop players; now this same technology is available to evaluate the top amateur players and future stars of the game.”

The partnership will provide USA Baseball with access to advanced player metrics and insights, enhancing the development programs and fostering a data-driven approach to coaching. Rapsodo's innovative sports analytics solutions have been widely embraced by baseball players, coaches and teams worldwide across every level of competition, with this partnership being the latest example.

“USA Baseball looks forward to its continued partnership with Rapsodo in providing the top technology for our players and coaches,” USA Baseball COO, David Perkins, said. “Rapsodo is a worldwide leader in baseball data and technology, and we are excited to implement the PRO 3.0 into our national team programming and Prospect Development Pipeline, in order to elevate the experience for those who come through our organization.”

For more information about USA Baseball, visit https://www.usabaseball.com/

For more information about the Prospect Development Pipeline, visit https://www.mlb.com/prospect-development-pipeline

For more information about Rapsodo, visit www.rapsodo.com

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2021 Best Personal Launch Monitor. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021 and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About USA Baseball: USA Baseball is the national governing body for baseball in the United States and is committed to serving, protecting, and supporting the game of baseball and its 15.6 million participants. Founded in 1978, USA Baseball fields six national teams annually and is a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). On the diamond, USA Baseball is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and its national teams have won 67 gold medals in international competition. Off the field, the organization is dedicated to the proliferation and health of the sport through the creation and management of numerous development initiatives including BASE (Baseball Athlete Safety Education), Fun At Bat, Pitch Smart, PLAY BALL and the Prospect Development Pipeline. For more information on the organization, its national teams, and development-driven initiatives, visit the official website USABaseball.com or USABDevelops.com.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Lloyd

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

813-422-2450

plloyd@uproarpr.com

Lizzie Hattrich

USA Baseball Director of Communications

919-474-8721 x 255

lizziehattrich@usabaseball.com