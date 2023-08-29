LPL Financial Technology Leader Greg Gates Named CIO of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial today announced that Greg Gates, managing director and chief technology & information officer, was named CharlotteCIO CIO of the Year by the Carolina CIO ORBIE Awards. An advisory group of peers administers the award programs, which recognizes chief information officers who lead by example, delivering innovation and technological advancements across their organizations.



“Greg has spearheaded our efforts to reimagine our digital platform and technological infrastructure in order to deliver next-generation solutions for financial advisors and institutions,” said Dan Arnold, LPL president and CEO. “He continues to serve as a dedicated leader for employees and has helped LPL evolve into the innovative, tech-savvy organization it is today. We’re grateful for Greg’s many contributions to LPL and believe this recognition is well-deserved.”

Technology as a Strategic Asset

At LPL, Gates leads all aspects of information technology, and is responsible for delivering scalable solutions and market-leading platforms. His team drives innovation by initiating differentiated advisor, institutional and investor experiences to provide value at scale. Gates oversees the technology infrastructures that best serve LPL’s nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and 550 registered investment advisor firms, representing more than $1.1 trillion of assets under management.

“Our strategy is driving a complete, enterprise-wide technology transformation by redesigning the underlining foundation that powers our advisor and investor platforms, and reworking data-modeling capabilities to support industry-best flexibility for the businesses on our platform,” said Gates. “We’ve digitized experiences, embraced a hybrid cloud architecture model, and are deploying tools and capabilities that solve advisors’ and institutions’ most pressing needs. We’re also focused on attracting the best talent in the industry to foster innovation and accelerate performance so we can continue to deliver value through technology.”

The CIO ORBIE Awards have recognized technology executives for more than 20 years. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients.

“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of the incredible team of talented technologists at LPL,” said Gates. “Each of them work every day to deliver innovative technology that enables our advisors and institutions to run thriving businesses and connect with their clients in meaningful ways.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. CharlotteCIO and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the " Investor Relations " or " Press Releases " section of our website.

The criteria for the Orbie Awards are: The nominee must hold the title of Chief Information Officer or equivalent and is a member of senior management primarily responsible for IT operations of an organization based in the Carolinas. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients.

