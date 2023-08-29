Opendoor to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that Carrie Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 4:25pm PT/7:25pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com.



About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com

Contacts

Investors:

investors@opendoor.com

Media:

press@opendoor.com