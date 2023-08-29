Qencode and Backblaze Scale Up With Integrated Cloud Storage Powered by Backblaze B2 Partner API

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud platform, announced today an expanded partnership with Qencode , a media services platform that enables users to build powerful video solutions. The expanded partnership embeds the Backblaze Partner API within the Qencode platform, making it frictionless for users to add cloud storage to their media production workflows.



Recognizing the growing demand for integrated and efficient cloud storage within media production, Qencode's alliance with Backblaze creates a new paradigm for cutting-edge video APIs fortified by a reliable and efficient cloud storage solution. This integration empowers flexible workflows consisting of uploading, transcoding, storing, and delivering video content for media and over-the-top (OTT) companies of all sizes. By integrating the platforms, this partnership provides top-tier features while simplifying the complexities and reducing the risks often associated with innovation.

“We want to set new standards for value in an industry that is fragmented and complex,” said Murad Mordukhay, CEO of Qencode. “By merging Qencode's advanced video processing capabilities with Backblaze's reliable cloud storage, we're addressing a critical industry need for seamless integration and efficiency. Integrating Backblaze's Partner API takes our platform to the next level, providing users with a single, streamlined interface for all their video and media needs.”

The easy-to-use interface and affordability make Qencode an ideal choice for businesses who need video processing at scale without compromising spend or flexibility. Qencode enables businesses of all sizes to customize and control a complete end-to-end solution, from sign-on to billing, which includes seamless access to Backblaze storage through the Qencode software as a service (SaaS) platform.

“Expanding this partnership with Qencode is taking our API technology a step further in making cloud storage more accessible to businesses whose mission is to simplify user experience,” said Elton Carneiro, Head of Partnerships at Backblaze. “We are excited to work with a specialist like Qencode to bring a simple and low cost storage solution to businesses who need it the most.”

Backblaze provides developers , businesses , and consumers with cloud services to store and use their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for customers to back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build applications, and more. Backblaze’s mission is to make storing and using data astonishingly easy.

To learn more about this solution, visit https://cloud.qencode.com/ .

About Qencode

Qencode is a cutting-edge media services platform at the forefront of the digital video transformation. The Qencode API provides developers within the OTT, Broadcasting, and Media & Entertainment sectors with scalable and robust APIs for video transcoding, live streaming, content delivery, media storage, and artificial intelligence. With a mission to streamline the complexity of video and media production, Qencode is trusted by businesses of all sizes to drive innovation with powerful video solutions designed to adapt and scale with any set of diverse workflows. Founded in 2017, the company is based in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit cloud.qencode.com .

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

Press Contact:

Jeanette Foster

Communications Manager, Backblaze

jfoster@backblaze.com