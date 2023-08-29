AIAG Named One of 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is honored to announce its recognition as one of the 2023 “Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan” – a distinction awarded by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Detroit Business.



Founded in 1982 by the original Detroit Big 3 as a place to come together and solve common issues in a legal, neutral, and non-competitive environment, AIAG has since grown to more than 4,600 member companies across the mobility industry, including automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, medical, consumer goods, and more.

From industry-leading training, webinars, and events, to critical standards and best practices, AIAG initiatives are known for improving operational efficiencies, reducing risk and waste, identifying emerging issues, and ultimately saving member companies billions of dollars.

AIAG CEO Matt Pohlman explains: “AIAG is, first and foremost, a ‘people company’ – our employees work alongside member volunteers to develop essential tools and resources, and cascade them throughout the supply chain. None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication, and ongoing commitment of AIAG team members.”

As AIAG continues to evolve and expand – focusing on autonomous, connected, and electric vehicles (ACE), human rights and forced labor, sustainability, and other key issues for today’s mobility industry – the association goes to great lengths to maintain a positive and supportive workplace for its team. With competitive salaries, fully paid healthcare, generous PTO, hybrid work arrangements, wellness initiatives, team-building opportunities, and more, AIAG is committed to helping its employees grow and thrive.

Pohlman concludes: “We are humbled that our employees have rated us so highly in this prestigious survey. Our team members are our greatest asset, and we will continue to invest in their well-being to ensure ongoing success for AIAG, our members, and the mobility industry as a whole.”

About AIAG: AIAG is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where ACE and ICE automotive, aerospace, defense, heavy equipment, motorcycle, consumer goods, and electronics manufacturers, their suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 40 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now comprised of more than 4,600 companies in over 70 countries, AIAG is where mobility companies go to get problems solved.

