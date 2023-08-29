Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market is expected to reach US$ 802 million by 2030, anticipating a CAGR of 12% during 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market is valued at US$ 324 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A medical rehabilitation robot, often known as a rehab robot, is a robotic device that aids in the rehabilitation of people with impairments or those recovering from accidents or surgeries. These robots are used in physical therapy and rehabilitation settings to aid, support, and treat patients.

Disabilities and chronic illnesses such as stroke, spinal cord damage, Parkinson's disease, and orthopedic problems are on the rise. Medical rehabilitation robots provide therapeutic interventions and supportive devices to help patients heal, rehabilitate, and improve their functional capacities.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global medical rehabilitation robot market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product, extremity, therapy, patient, application, end user and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global medical rehabilitation robot market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global medical rehabilitation robot market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, the therapeutics/assistive segment is anticipated to account for 74.5% of the market in 2022. The ability of these devices to assist patients in moving about while collecting sensory data.

On the basis of extremity, the upper extremities segment will account for 55% of the total market share. The creation of automatic robotic assistance devices for patients with disabilities.

On the basis of therapy, the category of limb therapy is expected to account for 60% of the total market share. Sales are predicted to rise as a result of the development of structured robotic exoskeleton systems for minimizing labor-intensive tasks.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 802 million Market Size Forecast US$ 324 million Growth Rate 12% Key Market Drivers Increasing Number of Geriatric Population and Chronic Conditions

Advancements in Robotic Technology Companies Profiled Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

ReWalk Robotics

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Hocoma AG

Fourier Intelligence

Tyromotion Gmbh

Toyota Motor Corporation

BeatBots LLC

Bioxtreme

Rex Bionics Inc.

LEADERS REHAB ROBOT Co. Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global medical rehabilitation robot market include,

In November 2022, H Robots, launched new cooperation for a fast-expanding robotics manufacturing business specializing in cutting-edge rehabilitation solutions. Rehabmart (Medical Device Distributor) is now selling its FDA-approved physical therapy gadget reblessTM accessible on their website rehabmart.com.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global medical rehabilitation robot market growth include Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., AlterG, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Instead Technologies Ltd., Hocoma AG, Fourier Intelligence, Tyromotion Gmbh, Toyota Motor Corporation, BeatBots LLC, Bioxtreme, Rex Bionics Inc., LEADERS REHAB ROBOT Co. Ltd among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global medical rehabilitation robot market based on product, extremity, therapy, patient, application, end user, and region

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Exoskeletons Therapeutic/Assistive

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Extremity Upper Extremity Arm Wrist Shoulder Elbow Lower Extremity

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Therapy Limb Mobility Gait Sensory

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Patient Adults Pediatric

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Neurorehabilitation Physical Rehabilitation Others

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Wellness Centers Rehabilitation Centers Homecare

Global Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market US Canada Latin America Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Medical Rehabilitation Robot Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



