Global Breast Lesion Localization Market Size to Reach USD 501.2 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market size for breast lesion localization stood at USD 309.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% throughout the forecast period, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market's revenue growth is being propelled by several key factors. These include the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, the growing awareness of cancer due to various government initiatives, and the rising number of government approvals for cancer treatment. Additionally, the advancement of technology within the field of medical science is also contributing to the market's revenue growth

Recent data trends highlighted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information underscore the prominence of breast cancer among women. Up until 2020, there were approximately 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer reported, accounting for 11.7% of all new cancer cases. This statistic suggests that breast cancer is on track to surpass lung cancer as the most prevalent form of cancer globally. Furthermore, epidemiological studies predict that the worldwide incidence of breast cancer is expected to approach 2 million cases by 2030.

Interestingly, the National Center for Biotechnology Information's recent findings reveal that breast cancer affects Indian women more frequently and at an earlier age compared to Western women. This observation highlights regional disparities in the prevalence of the disease.

In conclusion, the breast lesion localization market's growth trajectory is influenced by factors such as increasing cancer awareness, technological advancements, and the alarming rise in breast cancer cases, particularly in regions like India.

Numerous prominent companies are directing their efforts towards launching initiatives and forming partnerships across diverse industries to advance breast cancer treatment. A notable example is Illumina, Inc., which, on January 10, 2022, unveiled a multi-year collaboration with Agendia N.V., a distinguished global player in precision oncology for breast cancer. The primary goal of this collaboration is the joint development of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests tailored for oncology testing. This collaboration is centered around optimizing the utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) for decentralized oncology testing. Notably, this approach aligns seamlessly with Illumina's strategy of forming IVD partnerships within the realm of oncology. Agendia now joins a roster of more than 30 IVD partners within Illumina's fold, collectively engaged in crafting over 40 sequencing-based solutions designed for applications such as cancer prognosis and therapy selection.

However, it's important to acknowledge the potential downsides associated with certain cancer treatment methodologies. According to insights from the National Cancer Institute, the use of radiation in cancer therapy serves to halt the growth of malignant cells, but concurrently, it can give rise to a range of side effects. These side effects encompass fatigue and the desiccation and peeling of bodily tissues, eventually leading to darkening. In the context of immunotherapy treatments, there's occasional occurrence of an intense rash that may spread extensively. This can further lead to the development of chapped or dry skin in patients undergoing such treatments.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 309.5 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 5.5% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 501.2 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, applications, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, BD, Hologic, Inc. MOLLI Surgical Inc., Intramedical Imaging, LLC., IsoAid, BPB Medica, Laurane Medical LLC., CB Information Services, Inc., and Biomedical Srl Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global breast lesion localization market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective breast lesion localization solutions. Some major players included in the global breast lesion localization market report are:

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Becton and Dickinson Company (BD)

Hologic, Inc.

MOLLI Surgical Inc.

Intramedical Imaging, LLC.

IsoAid

BPB Medica

Laurane Medical LLC.

CB Information Services, Inc.

Biomedical Srl

Strategic Development

On 27 September, 2022, Merit Medical Systems announced that Temno Elite soft tissue biopsy system is now available in the U.S. This includes lesions in kidney, liver, lymph nodes lung, and other soft tissue. This single-use device is a part of larger portfolio that also includes TEMNO, Achieve, and Tru-Cut device families.

On 10 August 2022, TransMed7, LLC. first introduced its Sparrow device (a component of new SpeedBird family of vacuum-assisted, Single Insertion/Multiple Collection (SIMC) Breast Biopsy devices). TransMed7's SpeedBird SIMC devices require minimal setup, are simple to use due to their high ultrasound visibility, are well tolerated by patients, and take only a few minutes to finish for each clinical operation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Majority of patients with breast cancer are treated with surgeries, which are performed in hospitals depending on presence of long-term facilities, trained doctors, beds, and availability of medicines. For instance, a mastectomy is a surgical procedure that removes the entire breast, as well as all breast tissue and, in some cases, other nearby tissues. Some women may have both breasts removed during a double mastectomy. These types of services are driving revenue growth of the hospital segment.

The mammography accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to rising technological advancement and government initiatives for development of breast cancer treatment. 3D mammography can help with easy tumor detection and create nearly 300 images of breast structure. These images are stitched together to form a three-dimensional structure of breast tissue, including any abnormalities or tumors. This allows radiologists to examine breast tissues thoroughly to provide accurate diagnostic results.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to increasing number of partnerships and collaborations of leading healthcare companies in this region. For instance, on 29 November 2022, iCAD, Inc., Google Health and mammography Artificial Intelligence (AI) vendor announced a strategic collaboration to integrate Google Health's AI technology into iCAD's portfolio of breast imaging AI solutions and improve breast cancer detection and risk assessment in the short term. Through this collaboration, Google Health will approve the license for its mammography research model. Thus, presence of leading healthcare companies is significantly driving market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global breast lesion localization market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Wire guided Non-wire localization Radioisotope localization Magnetic seed localization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Breast biopsy Breast conservation Mammography

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Hospitals and clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



