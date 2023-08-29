Global Royal Jelly Market: Projected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Medicinal Applications

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Royal Jelly Market, By Type; By Ingredients; By Forms; By End Product Application; By Distribution Channel - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global royal jelly market, valued at US$ 1,087.68 Mn in 2022, is poised for significant growth, projecting a size of US$ 1,711.8 Mn by 2030.

Anticipated to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83% during the forecast period, the market's volume is also set to expand from 10,143 tons in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.28%.

Driving Factors:

The surge in the global royal jelly market is fueled by its expanding medicinal applications, attributed to its favorable properties such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. However, potential side effects linked to royal jelly consumption, like allergic reactions and gastrointestinal issues, pose a challenge. Innovations to minimize these effects could drive sustained market growth.

Segment Breakdown:

The global royal jelly market is segmented by type, ingredients, forms, application, and end-user. Here's a detailed overview:

Type:

Fresh Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly Extract

Royal Jelly Extract holds a dominant position, commanding over 75% of the market share in 2022.

Ingredients:

Water

Protein

Carbohydrates

Lipids

Mineral Salts

Vitamins

Others

The protein segment leads with more than 30% of the market share in 2022, indicating strong demand for protein-rich royal jelly products.

Forms:

Liquid

Capsules

Gel

Others

Capsules form the prevalent choice, accounting for over 35.7% of the market share, reflecting consumer preference for convenient products.

Application:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Others

The healthcare sector exhibits the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.12%, showcasing the growing adoption of royal jelly in health and wellness products.

End User:

Online

Offline

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Retail Stores

Offline channels dominate, holding an 86.5% market share in 2022, indicating continued preference for physical stores.

Regional Insights:

North America's royal jelly market, valued at US$ 207.03 Mn in 2022, is projected to reach US$ 325.93 Mn by 2030, exhibiting steady growth.

Asia Pacific emerges dominant with the highest market share of 62.9% in 2022 and the highest growth rate, positioning it as a fast-growing royal jelly market.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is consolidated with major players, including Durham's Bee Farm, Forever Living.com, LLC, Jiangshan Bee Enterprise, NOW Foods, and others, jointly holding 70-80% of the market share. Competitive strategies, such as Forever Living's marketing plan and Swanson's mobile website launch, intensify market competition.

