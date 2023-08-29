Personal Care Wipes Market Set to Soar Past USD 19.33 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Personal Care Wipes market , rising standards of living and increased customer awareness of health and personal care will likely drive demand for personal care wipes. In addition, as the number of industrial zones expands, so does air pollution, resulting in a significant growth in demand for personal care wipes. Furthermore, the Personal Care Wipes industry is expected to benefit from increased consumer disposable income, a trend that aids in the market's growth.

Personal care wipes are nonwoven sanitary wipes that are commonly used to clean and maintain hygiene in order to prevent skin diseases and issues. Baby and intimate personal care wipes, in particular, are popular for their gentle and effective cleaning of sensitive skin.

Organic Segment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

The organic segment is expected to have rapid growth across the globe, especially in developed markets such as Europe and North America. Organic product demand has recently risen in developed nations, owing to the increasing health and environmental awareness among people. The growing demand for organic-based goods and chemical-free wipes with no skin side effects puts pressure on various players. Several operations, such as expansions, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as product and technological innovation attempts by the industry's leading manufacturers, help to define the market.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are the Leading Distribution Segment

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the market because they give product and brand variety as well as attractive offers. Furthermore, due to the availability of skilled staff with an understanding of skin types and product scalability, demand for cosmetic wipes is likely to increase in the specialty store category.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Base

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge consumer base. This increase in population, together with rising purchasing power and a growing female population, is predicted to enhance the demand for personal care wipes to avoid infectious diseases and skin disorders in these countries. Due to the growing newborn population and the compatibility of baby personal care wipes with a baby's skin, sales of baby personal care wipes are increasing in these nations; however, few customers still prefer to clean a baby's skin using general personal care wipes, cloth, or soap. The industry is likely to be driven by exponential development in the number of prospective purchasers in India. Market Share of Personal Care Wipes.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Personal Care Wipes market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Personal Care Wipes.

Key Developments in Personal Care Wipes Market

In January 2023, Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to more customers.

In February 2023, Walmart Grocery partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery from more than 1,000 stores.

Key Questions Answered in Personal Care Wipes Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

