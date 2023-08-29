GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND MADE BY NACHO DONATE 2 MILLION CAT MEALS TO SHELTERS, RESCUES, AND FOOD BANKS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Seattle, Wash., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet, has teamed up with Made by Nacho, a premium cat food company founded by Chef Bobby Flay to donate their recipes to cats across the country.

The donation effort, which has taken place throughout 2023, will provide over 2 million meals to cats in need in shelters, rescues, and pet food banks.

“Pet parents, shelters and rescues everywhere in the U.S. continue to face economic hardships and whether you are an individual or an animal welfare organization, providing quality, nutritious food to the pets in your care is critical,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “This donation from Made by Nacho is much needed and will have a big impact on our partner organizations and the families they help.”

The donation is part of Greater Good Charities’ GOODS Program, which distributes food, essential supplies, and more to pets and people in need. The program uses a hub and spoke model, where donations are delivered to qualified and approved distribution groups, or ambassadors, who ensure the supplies reach the organizations that need them most.

"Made by Nacho is proud to partner with Greater Good Charities," said Tom Morton, Made by Nacho CEO. "Their GOODS Program ensures our donation of 2 million meals reach as many cats in need as possible."

To learn more about Greater Good Charities' efforts to help pets in need, please visit greatergood.org.

###

ABOUT MADE BY NACHO

Founded by lifelong cat dad, Chef Bobby Flay, and inspired by his Maine Coon, Nacho, Made by Nacho is premium cat food that meets a chef’s exacting standards. Frustrated by the lack of high-quality cat food on the market, Bobby harnessed his 30 years of culinary expertise to build a better cat food brand. The best chefs know ingredients are everything so Made by Nacho uses responsibly sourced proteins that meet our stringent quality standards and transforms them into recipes with flavors (and textures) cats can’t resist. Yes, our cat food is mind-bogglingly tasty, but it’s also formulated with the help of leading pet nutritionists to deliver the cat-specific nutrition cats need to thrive. Better still? Nacho taste-tests every recipe before it leaves the kitchen to ensure it meets his exacting standards as well. For more information, visit www.MadebyNacho.com or follow @MadebyNacho.

ABOUT GREATER GOOD CHARITIES

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

