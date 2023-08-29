Global Bio Decontamination Market Size to Reach USD 280.8 Million 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research forecasts that the global bio decontamination market will attain a size of approximately USD 280.8 Million by the year 2030, exhibiting a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% in terms of revenue. One of the key factors propelling the upward trajectory of market revenue is the escalating incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Annually, the European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) approximates that between 3.1 million to 4.6 million individuals within the European Union (EU), Iceland, Norway, and the U.K. acquire a Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI). These infections obtained during hospital stays hold the potential to substantially amplify patient morbidity, mortality rates, and expenses linked to healthcare provision. Within the same geographical regions, the six most prevalent healthcare-associated ailments culminate in over 90,000 fatalities each year. Among these adversities, HAIs stand out as the most severe and financially burdensome, constituting a share of up to 6% in the budget allocations of public hospitals.

The surging prevalence of HAIs stands as a catalyst driving the demand for bio decontamination services, thereby making a significant contribution to the growth in market revenue. Novel no-touch (automatic) decontamination techniques encompass a range of advanced approaches, including aerosol and vaporized hydrogen peroxide, portable devices emitting continuous Ultraviolet C (UVC) light, pulsed-xenon UV light systems, and the application of high-intensity narrow-spectrum (405 nm) light. These innovative methods have demonstrated efficacy in minimizing bacterial contamination on surfaces. Another avenue gaining attention involves rendering surfaces self-disinfecting through the application of heavy metals like silver or copper, possessing inherent antimicrobial properties, or utilizing compounds that sustain antimicrobial activity over extended durations. These strategies hold promise for curbing microbial presence on hospital surfaces.

Nevertheless, healthcare practitioners routinely confront the challenge of delivering swift outcomes within limited budgetary constraints. Clients demand solutions that are not only prompt and cost-effective but also judicious in resource utilization. It's imperative that the chosen bio-decontamination method not only avoids detrimental effects on valuable equipment and the workspace but also maintains a reasonable service cost. These considerations bear the potential to impede the progression of market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 147.7 Million CAGR (2022-2030) 7.3% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 280.8 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021-2030 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product & service, agent type, type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled STERIS, Ecolab, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD, Howorth Air Technology Limited, Solidfog Technologies, ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Amira Srl Unipersonale, and Noxilizer, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bio decontamination market is partially fragmented, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bio decontamination services. Some major players included in the global bio decontamination market report are:

STERIS

Ecolab

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD

Howorth Air Technology Limited

Solidfog Technologies

ClorDiSys Solutions Inc.

Amira Srl Unipersonale

Noxilizer, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 11 October 2022, ChargePoint Technology Group, which is a powder as well as liquid transfer expert, and STERIS, a global leader of infection prevention and other procedural products manufacturing and services, have collaborated to give a successful sterile solution to specialty chemicals manufacturer Evonik.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 26 October 2022, Bio-One Sciences introduced a chemical-free, non-invasive UVC disinfection solution for medical device production cleanrooms. Their revolutionary service delivers a constant stream of UVC rays that quickly and effectively destroy the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) of germs and illnesses. This eco-friendly solution eliminates the guesswork and inefficiencies associated with manual washing and disinfection.

The equipment segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increased preference for automated bio decontamination technologies over manual bio decontamination methods. In addition, faster patient flow in hospitals, less waste, ease of use, mobility, and a small footprint all contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

The chamber decontamination segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to its affordable cost and low power usage. Decontamination chambers are designed for usage in pharmaceutical, industrial, laboratory, or research environments. They provide a gas-tight compartment for quick and simple decontamination of equipment and items entering a clean facility, as well as routine decontamination within the facility. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to substantial investments in medical facilities, stringent patient safety regulations, and rising HAI rates in the region. HAIs, for example, is estimated to cause 1.7 million illnesses and 99,000 deaths in American hospitals alone every year by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Urinary tract infections are among these illnesses, accounting for 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections. Efficient bio decontamination services are thus required to aid in the prevention of nosocomial infection transmission, hence driving revenue growth of the market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bio decontamination market on the basis of product & service, agent type, type, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Equipment Services Consumables



Agent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hydrogen Peroxide Chlorine Dioxide Peracetic Acid Nitrogen Dioxide



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Chamber Decontamination Room Decontamination



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations



Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



