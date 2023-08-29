Marine Communication Market Analysis, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Leading Market Players | RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Marine Communication Market is valued at US$ 2,765.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Global maritime trade has been gradually increasing, mainly to the rise of international trade and globalization. This has increased the requirement for effective and dependable communication systems in the maritime industry to ensure smooth operations, safety, and security.

Furthermore, both the offshore oil and gas business and the renewable energy sector are extending their operations in offshore areas. Effective communication systems are required to support offshore exploration, production, and maintenance activities, guaranteeing smooth coordination of employees and equipment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global marine communication market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product, service, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global marine communication market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Marine Communication Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, maritime satellite phones and internet devices are projected to increase rapidly in the next years. This is due to the increased development of maritime satellites and the acceptance of next-generation broadband satellite services.

On the basis of application, during the forecast period, the recreational ships category is expected to grow at a faster rate. New communication and navigation technologies are constantly being developed.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2,765.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 5,436.2 million Growth Rate 8.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing Digitization in Marine Electronics

Technological Developments in boating & Sailing Electronics Companies Profiled Icom Inc.

Inmarsat

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Cobham SATCOM

Navico

Intellian Technologies

Bochi Corporation

HZH Marine Group Co. Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global marine communication market include,

In April 2023, Boeing launched a new military satellite with an anti-jam payload for improved battlefield communication. Boeing's Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype is used in the new protected wideband satellite (PWS) design.

In April 2023, Northrop Grumman has stated that it is working on the development of a geostationary communication satellite. The US Army chose the business to produce Protected Tactical SATCOM prototype payloads.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global marine communication market growth include Icom Inc., Inmarsat, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Cobham SATCOM, Navico, Intellian Technologies, Bochi Corporation, HZH Marine Group Co. Ltd. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global marine communication market based on product, service, application and region

Global Marine Communication Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Marine Radio Services Marine Multifunction Displays (MFDs) Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) Terminals Marine Radars VHF data Exchange System (VDES) Maritime Sat Phone & Internet Devices Others

Global Marine Communication Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Service Consulting Services Integration & Installation Services After-sales support & Maintenance Services

Global Marine Communication Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Fishing Boats/Vessels Merchant Ships Recreational Ships Working Vessels Others

Global Marine Communication Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Marine Communication Market US Canada Latin America Marine Communication Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Marine Communication Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Marine Communication Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Marine Communication Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Marine Communication Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Marine Communication Report:

What will be the market value of the global marine communication market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global marine communication market?

What are the market drivers of the global marine communication market?

What are the key trends in the global marine communication market?

Which is the leading region in the global marine communication market?

What are the major companies operating in the global marine communication market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global marine communication market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

