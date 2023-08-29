Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market Poised to Reach US$ 10,933.5 Mn by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.29%

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market, By Type; By Application; By End user - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives market, valued at US$ 6,357.42 million in 2022, is projected to scale to US$ 10,933.5 million by 2030, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.29%.

Growth Drivers:

The market's expansion is fueled by heightened consumer health awareness and the widespread application of these additives across various industries, driven by technological and product innovation. These antimicrobial additives find extensive use in healthcare, packaging, and food & beverage sectors due to their efficacy in preventing microbial growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices present a challenge, impacting production costs and profit margins.

Segment Breakdown:

The market is segmented by Type, Application, and End-user. Here's a snapshot:

Type:

Silver

Copper

Zinc

Among these, Copper holds an opportunity exceeding US$ 1500 Mn for the forecast period. Zinc emerges as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.57%.

Application:

Plastic

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

Plastic secures the majority market share of over 35% in 2022.

End-user:

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Construction

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Textiles

Other

The Healthcare sector leads with the fastest CAGR of 8.18%, followed by Packaging, Food & Beverage, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textiles, and Others.

Regional Insights:

The report covers North America (holding around 30% market share in 2022), Europe (revenue approx. US$ 1532.2 Mn in 2022), Asia Pacific (fastest CAGR of over 7.85%), Middle East & Africa, and South America. Each region's analysis includes key countries breakdown.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives market exhibits competitiveness with seven major players, including BASF SE, DuPont De Nemours, Microban International, Sanitized AG, LyondellBasell, Avient Corporation, and Biocote, capturing a combined market share of 25-35%. Notable contributors also include Milliken Chemical, Dow Inc., Clariant AG, Lonza, Plastics Color Corp., Biosafe Inc., and other prominent players.

Report Insights:

CAGR of 7.29% expected from 2023 to 2030 for Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives market

Key drivers: consumer health awareness and product innovation

Copper and Zinc segments, along with Healthcare sector, poised for notable growth

North America holds significant market share; Asia Pacific expected to grow rapidly

Key Questions Addressed:

What's the estimated growth rate of the global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives market?

What drive growth and potential restraints?

Which segments experience the most growth?

Who are the leading market players?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6357.42 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10933.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

