New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated assurance: worldwide market shares 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950966/?utm_source=GNW

"Wider 5G standalone (SA) roll-out remains an important driver of new spending as CSPs launch 5G SA or start updating their systems to ensure 5G readiness."



This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific automated assurance (AA) software systems and related services for 2022. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, service type, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles for the leading vendors in the market.



Key questions answered in the automated assurance market shares report

What was the overall size of the market (automated assurance software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the automated assurance systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?



Who should read this report





Vendor strategy teams that need to understand the key areas of growth in the automated assurance software systems market.

Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market share growth.

Vendors’ market intelligence teams that want to understand how their competitors compare with each other.

CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up to date.



This report and the associated data annex provide





detailed market share data for the monetisation platforms systems and services market, split by:

two delivery types: product and professional services

eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the monetisation platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for vendors

detailed profiles of 17 vendors in this market.



Company coverage





Accenture

BMC Software

Broadcom

Ericsson

EXFO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Infosys

Mobileum

NETSCOUT

Nokia

RADCOM

ServiceNow

Spirent Communications

VIAVI



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950966/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________