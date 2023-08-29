The timber laminating adhesives market size is projected to reach USD 1,331 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Timber Laminating Adhesives Market by Resin type, Application, End - use and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179274/?utm_source=GNW

from USD 957 million in 2022. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the timber laminating adhesive market in 2022.



Europe is likely to account for the largest share of timber laminating adhesive market in terms of volume.

Europe has a well-established and thriving construction industry that encompasses a wide range of projects, from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure developments.Timber laminating adhesives play a significant role in modern construction practices, as they facilitate the creation of engineered wood products that offer enhanced strength and versatility.



Europe places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility.Timber, as a renewable resource, aligns well with these values.



Timber laminating adhesives contribute to sustainable construction by enabling the use of engineered wood products that optimize wood utilization and reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects. The popularity of green building certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) has driven the demand for sustainable construction materials, including timber laminating adhesives.



Floor beam is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of timber laminating adhesives market.

Engineered wood floor beams, often created using timber laminating adhesives, offer excellent structural efficiency.These beams are designed to provide high load-bearing capacities while using minimal material, resulting in cost savings and reduced environmental impact.



This efficiency aligns with the increasing emphasis on sustainable construction practices and resource optimization.

Modern construction trends are leaning towards lightweight materials that simplify construction processes and reduce the overall weight of structures. Timber laminating adhesives enable the creation of engineered wood products that are significantly lighter than traditional solid wood beams, making them easier to transport, handle, and install.



US, by country is forecasted to be the largest market of timber laminating adhesives during the forecast period.

US has a vast and diverse construction industry that encompasses residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.Timber laminating adhesives find applications across various sectors, including residential housing, commercial buildings, bridges, and more.



US has seen significant modernization and renovation projects that require innovative construction solutions.Timber laminating adhesives offer a flexible and efficient way to upgrade and repurpose existing structures, contributing to the demand in the market.



US has stringent building codes and safety regulations. Timber laminating adhesives provide reliable bonding solutions that meet these regulations and enhance the structural performance of timber components.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 18%, and Others – 46%

• By Region: North America – 36%, Asia Pacific – 19%, Europe – 36%, and South America & MEA – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel Ag (Germany), Arkema (France), Sika Ag(Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Mapei SPA (Italy), Franklin International (US), 3M (US).



Research Coverage:

The timber laminating adhesive market has been segmented based on Resin Type (Melamine (Urea) Formaldehyde Adhesives- MF & MUF, Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde (PRF) Adhesives, Polyurethane, Emulsion Polymer Isocyanate (EPI) Adhesives, and Others), Application (Floor Beam, Roof Beam, Window & Door Header, Trusses & Supporting Column, and Others), End-use (Residential and Non Residential), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising use in non–residential sector, Rising use in major emerging economies, Increasing urban population, Rising new construction activities, Renovations and remodeling) restraints (Volatility in raw material prices), opportunities (Demand for low-VOC adhesives, Rising demand in Europe and North America), and challenges (Stringent regulatory policies) influencing the growth of the timber laminating adhesives market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the timber laminating adhesives market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the timber laminating adhesives market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & service untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in timber laminating adhesives market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel Ag (Germany), Arkema (France), Sika Ag(Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Mapei SPA (Italy), Franklin International (US), 3M (US), among other in the timber laminating adhesive market.

