Sixty Years After the March on Washington, TMCF Continues The Fight For Equity and Inclusion With Annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund will host its 23rd annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo from September 20-23 in Washington, D.C., at the Hilton hotel. The theme of this year’s Institute is “Claim Your Flame.”

This 23rd annual Leadership institute comes 60 years after the iconic March on Washington.

The March on Washington was nine years after Justice Thurgood Marshall won the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case that cemented his legacy as one of the best lawyers in the country. The march was also four years before Marshall was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court by then-president Lyndon B. Johnson.

As a dynamite attorney fighting to secure equality and justice through the courts, Marshall helped build the legal foundation for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s challenges to segregation. Considered one of the most impactful moments of the 20th century, King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington.

A quarter of a million people attended the March on Washington to demand an end to segregation, fair wages, economic justice, voting rights, education, and long overdue civil rights protections.

This was 1963.

Sixty years later, many of the same issues still remain.

As the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington was celebrated recently in the nation’s capital with reflective speeches and a march to the MLK memorial, the recent United States Supreme Court decision on affirmative action provided a jarring reminder of the educational barriers that continue to exist.

In 1988, which was 25 years after the March on Washington, Marshall said “stop talking about how far we’ve come and start talking about how close we are,” remarks regarding racism in America.

Marshall dedicated his career to fighting the inequities and social justice still prevalent today. It may be manifested in different ways, but at their core, the same ideals and justices continually need support as TMCF makes Marshall’s vision of an equitable society a reality by creating pathways to opportunity for talented HBCU and PBI students.

Founded in 1987, TMCF advances Marshall’s legacy by working tirelessly daily to continue the fight for access, opportunity, equity, and inclusion for the 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and 6 Historically Black Community Colleges it serves.

Marshall was persistent, diligent, and passionate in fighting in lower courts and arguing in the highest one for constitutional rights while championing the falsely accused, politically disenfranchised, and socially oppressed in the face of menacing hatred and racism.

The work done by TMCF continues the legacy of Marshall by providing direct resources to HBCUs, nurturing, and advancing Black talent in the workforce, and creating a more equitable society that provides economic mobility for Black students and their communities. TMCF has prepared nearly 100,000 students for career success through its intentional programming, which develops leadership skills and forges lasting connections to corporate America. TMCF helps students on their career paths while providing companies access to a talented and diverse population.

The annual Leadership Institute hosts more than 400 HBCU students annually. It provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants connect to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations. One of the highlights of the Leadership Institute is a recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies identify top talent concerning jobs, internships, and continuing education opportunities. Six hundred program representatives are expected to participate in the Leadership Institute this year.

TMCF advances racial equity and social justice by ensuring Black students can access high-quality education and life-changing career opportunities. Throughout its history, TMCF has provided $500 million in assistance through scholarships, programs, and internships to students. TMCF distributes 98 percent of its awards exclusively to HBCUs and predominantly Black institutions, helping bridge the racial wealth gap and reducing debt for low-to-middle income Black students.

These are the many ways that TMCF honors Marshall and continues the fight for equity, access, and inclusion.

When the Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and Howard University graduate passed away in 1993, part of his obituary read: “We make movies about Malcolm X, we get a holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, but every day we live with the legacy of Justice Thurgood Marshall.”