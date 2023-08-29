Rising Demand for Autoimmune Therapies Spurs Market Growth, Fueled by Aging Population and Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autoimmune Treatment Market (2023-2028) by End Users, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autoimmune Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 198.78 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 288.32 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.72%.



Therapies that modify the immune system are used to reduce or control the body's attack on its own healthy cells. Immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and biologics are frequently used to treat autoimmune diseases, lowering inflammation and minimizing immune reactions against the body's own tissues.



The autoimmune therapy market is growing rapidly as the prevalence of autoimmune disorders rises and the population ages. Medical research and technology advancements have resulted in the creation of more effective treatments, which has encouraged the adoption of autoimmune therapies in various medical sectors, including rheumatology, dermatology, and gastroenterology, among others.



Autoimmune treatments have grown in popularity due to their proven effectiveness and low cost compared to standard medicines. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly choosing these treatments because they deliver superior long-term outcomes and lower treatment costs, making them a preferred choice in controlling chronic autoimmune disorders.



The autoimmune treatment industry provides an opportunity for enhanced sensor integration in medical equipment and treatment techniques. These sensors can monitor patients' status in real-time, providing crucial data for personalized and accurate treatment approaches. Innovative sensor technology can improve treatment efficacy and patient outcomes, supporting innovation in the management of autoimmune therapies.



The autoimmune treatment industry can profit from the fast improvements and acceptance of robotics in process automation. Robotic technologies can potentially improve many elements of autoimmune treatment, including drug manufacturing, laboratory processing, and surgical operations. Implementing robotics in the sector may enhance productivity, lower costs, and better patient care, offering promising market opportunities.



However, the absence of uniform norms and regulations to produce autoimmune therapy products can lead to differences in product quality, safety concerns, and interoperability issues, providing challenges for manufacturers, healthcare practitioners, and patient care.



Certain sensors utilized in autoimmune treatment may have shorter response times and less precision when compared to optical sensors. This has the potential to have an impact on real-time monitoring and data collection for effective medication management.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Autoimmune Treatment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Autoimmune Treatment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autoimmune Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The research report also provides a detailed market size analysis and projections in volume and value terms. The projections are calculated using verified research methodologies.

Excel data sheet for the market size will also be provided with the report.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report includes Self-Assessment Form, which helps customers evaluate their position in the market compared to their competitors

The report offers customized research - tailored uniquely to our customers with a quick turnaround time. We offer a 15% customization option at no extra charge to all our clients for any of our syndicated reports.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $198.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $288.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics







Drivers

Growing Application in Medical Industry

Increase in demand due to its Reliability, and Cost-Effectiveness

Restraints

Lack of Manufacturing Standards

Opportunities

Development of Advanced Sensors

Rapid Development and Adoption of Robotics in Process Automation

Challenges

Reduced Reaction Speed and Precision than Optical Sensors







Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Active Biotech

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Autoimmune Inc

Bayer AG

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc

Biomerieux SA

Bio-rad Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Lupin Limited

Myriad Genetics

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Werfen Group

Market Segmentation



The Global Autoimmune Treatment Market is segmented based on End Users, Applications, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Diagnostic Equipment and Drugs.

Drugs hold a larger market share. Since autoimmune disorders are chronic, the demand for pharmaceutical treatments is larger, putting a greater emphasis on drug research and therapy choices over diagnostic tools.

By Application, the market is classified into Localized Autoimmune Diseases, Systemic Autoimmune Diseases.

Systemic autoimmune diseases hold a significant market share. Systemic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriasis affect numerous organs and are more common, increasing demand for therapies, research, and therapeutic developments in this area.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The Americas hold a larger market share. This is mainly due to the region's greater incidence of autoimmune disorders, increased awareness of potential therapies, improved healthcare infrastructure, and major R&D investments.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bapj1z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment