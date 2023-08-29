The Connected Ship market is projected to grow from USD 11.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7 %

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Ship Market by Application, Installation, Platform & Fit and Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605362/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increase in seaborne trade across the globe are driving the growth of the market.



The Line fit segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Fit, the Line fit segment of the Connected Ship market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The line fit offers installation of advanced technology for connected ship during its construction , such as the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Electronic Chart Display (ECD) to improve efficiency, safety and situational awareness for connected ship.



The Onboard segment is projected to dominate the market share by Installation.

Based on Installation, the Onboard segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.A Onboard installation is integrated systems, sensors, and data processing infrastructure installed on the ship.



Onboard installation offers Navigation and automation system to enhanced safety, efficiency and real- time data collection for enhance situational awareness.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Connected Ship market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share for connected ship.



China leads the market in Asia Pacific with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry.The country is playing a vital role in the advancement and manufacturing of Connected ship.



The market is expected to expand owing to the demand for connected ship system to improve fleet management, security and fleet operation.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the CONNECTED SHIP market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 40%, Managers – 35%, Others-25%

• By Region: North America –10%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Rest of the World – 30%

Prominent companies include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), Wartsila (Finland), and Thales Group (France), among others.



