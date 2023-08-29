The global floor adhesives market size is projected to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion, at a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Floor Adhesive Market by Type, Application, Technology And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123124/?utm_source=GNW

This trend underscores a paradigm shift in the industry towards sustainable building practices, fueled by regulatory imperatives, stakeholder expectations, and a heightened awareness of environmental impact. Low VOC and eco-friendly floor adhesives offer a nexus of tangible benefits that resonate across various dimensions. First and foremost, these adhesives align seamlessly with stringent environmental regulations, responding to the imperative of reducing indoor air pollutants and enhancing indoor air quality. Such compliance not only ensures healthier living and working environments but also resonates with the growing eco-consciousness of end-users, thereby elevating the market demand for these formulations.



The water-based segment is expected to register one of the highest market share during the forecast period

Water-based adhesives are prominently used for flooring for several reasons.First and foremost, water-based adhesives are highly eco-friendly compared to solvent-based adhesives.



They contain fewer harmful chemicals and emit lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them safer for both installers and occupants.Moreover, water-based adhesives offer excellent bonding strength and durability.



They form strong bonds with various flooring materials, such as vinyl, laminate, and hardwood, ensuring long-lasting adhesion. Additionally, water-based adhesives provide good resistance to temperature fluctuations and moisture, making them suitable for installation in areas with high humidity or where water exposure may occur.



The epoxy segment in resin type is expected to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Epoxy resins, commonly known as polyepoxides, are epoxide-containing reactive prepolymers and polymers.They offer high chemical and heat resistance as well as great adhesive qualities.



They’re employed in laminates, adhesives, floors, linings, propellers, and surface coatings, among other things.Adhesives are one of the most prevalent applications for epoxy resin.



It is an excellent bonding agent, particularly when mixing difficult-to-bond materials like plastics and composites.Epoxy resin adhesives are highly strong, ensuring long-lasting bonds.



Epoxy resin is frequently used as a coating material. It forms a chemical, moisture, and abrasion-resistant barrier. As a result, it is a popular choice for flooring and counter tops.



Europe floor adhesives market is estimated to capture one of the highest share in terms of volume during the forecast period

The remarkable growth observed in the floor adhesives market within Europe can be attributed to a strategic interplay of factors that underscore the region’s dynamism and market receptivity. This growth narrative is a testament to Europe’s evolving construction landscape, regulatory imperatives, and shifting consumer preferences, all of which converge to create a fertile ground for robust expansion within the floor adhesives sector.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the floor adhesives market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: D Level – 23%, C Level – 21%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: North America – 37%, Asia Pacific– 26%, Europe – 23%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 4%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), 3M (US), Dow Inc (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Pidilite Industries Limited (India), and others.



