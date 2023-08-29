Enterprise Mobility Management Market worth $63.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise Mobility Management Market size to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 63.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Mobility Management Market"

150 - Tables

64 - Figures

276 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31847012

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market Size value in 2020 $16.6 Billion Market Size value in 2026 $63.6 Billion Growth Rate 25.1% CAGR Largest Market North America Key Market Drivers Increasing trend of work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic drives the adoption of enterprise mobility management solutions

Rise in real-time data access and penetration of cloud-based enterprise mobility management services among SMEs Key Market Opportunities Increasing BYOD presents larger growth opportunities for key players

Rising number of cyberattacks on personal devices and business-critical data drives the adoption of enterprise mobility management solutions Market Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, APAC, Europe, MEA and Latin America Key Market Players IBM (US), Microsoft(US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware(US), SAP (Germany), Citrix (US), Matrix42(Germany), MobileIron (US), Nationsky (China), Snow Software(Sweden), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Codeproof (US), Netplus Mobility (US) and many more.

EMM is essential in creating and maintaining an effective data security plan. With the rapid adoption of cloud and the rising number of remote workers, organizations are no longer only concerned with sensitive data stored solely on-premises. Data can travel through multiple paths. This is where EMM comes into the picture and makes data security management easier for businesses. Along with security and risk management, and compliance management, other benefits of EMM include the decrease in data storage spend and reduced sensitive data footprint.

The EMM market is projected to witness a slowdown in its growth in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns imposed worldwide. These lockdowns have been impacting all verticals, including manufacturing, retail, and government. Manufacturing and retail are the worst-hit verticals. The availability of essential items has been impacted due to the lack of manpower to manufacture these items and transport them, even though essential items have been exempted from lockdowns. The condition would come under control by early 2021. The demand for EMM solutions and services is expected to increase due to more data generation, focus on data security, the demand for remote health monitoring of individuals and assets, and predictive asset maintenance.

Businesses in various verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of EMM solutions for carrying out the digital transformation of mission-critical processes, which would improve their operations and strengthen customer relationships. The reduction in infrastructure and operational costs, enhancement in data security and privacy, increase in operational visibility for various processes, and improvement in real-time business decision-making are key business and operational priorities of enterprises that are expected to drive the adoption of EMM solutions worldwide.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31847012

In response to the widespread transmission of the COVID-19, employers are compelled to provide their employees with remote access options, enabling them to work outside of the corporate infrastructure. Providing a work-from-home option for employees is a prudent measure to prevent the spread of viruses throughout the workplace. In this pandemic crisis, many organizations have also implemented a BYOD program that allows employees to use their personal devices for work to ensure business continuity. With a remote workforce, organizations are ensuring that employees can access corporate resources while working from home and have the right tools to stay productive. These factors lead to large enterprises deploying EMM solutions.

The identity and access management solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Access management is one of the security components that provide users access to systems, data, and applications inaccessible to unauthorized users. It has become a crucial application for IT security. Due to the large amount of information being stored, used, and transmitted within organizations, it is necessary to define certain restrictions regarding access to sensitive data. Restricting access to information for users who do not require it reduces the risk of data leakages. Restricting access to users who have no need to use certain applications or files helps to ensure the confidentiality of data. It can help project managers gain a clearer picture of actual users.

Identity and access management is designed to ensure that only trusted devices and users can access enterprise data or applications. By authenticating the user’s identity and then tracking their activity, identity and access management gives IT the tools to manage access across devices and applications beyond the firewall. Identity and access management is the glue that keeps MDM, MAM, and MCM secure. Each of these components serves a specific purpose within the EMM framework, but as they are incorporated into a cohesive system, enterprises are able to gain back control of their digital assets.

Under the deployment segment, the cloud is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions involve the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, wherein users can access EMM solutions virtually through the internet. In this deployment type, EMM solutions are delivered via the cloud. The advantages of deploying cloud-based EMM solutions include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. However, cloud-deployed EMM solutions have certain shortcomings, such as lack of control over applications, strict government regulations, and private content. The overall adoption of cloud-based EMM solutions is projected to be on the rise and would be high during the forecast period, due to the associated functionalities and core features.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31847012

Top Trends in global Enterprise Mobility Management Market

Remote Work and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device): The COVID-19 epidemic hastened remote work acceptance and increased reliance on personal devices for work-related activities. To ensure security, data protection, and administration of devices accessing business networks remotely, comprehensive EMM solutions were therefore required.

Zero Trust Security: The idea of zero-trust security has become more popular as a result of the rise of remote work and endpoint proliferation. To make sure that devices and users are always validated and authorised before accessing resources, EMM solutions started integrating zero-trust concepts.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM): UEM offers a comprehensive approach to managing and securing numerous device types from a single console, replacing the conventional method of maintaining separate solutions for mobile devices, laptops, and other endpoints. This style sought to streamline operations and boost effectiveness.

Mobile Application Management (MAM): Managing the applications on these devices became as important as managing the devices themselves. Regardless of whether they were created internally or obtained from a third party, MAM solutions allowed organisations to manage and secure the applications that their employees utilised.

Key Industry Development

Containerization and Secure Workspaces: Containerization and secure workspace solutions become popular to address security issues with corporate data on personal devices. These technologies improved data safety by separating work-related apps and data from personal apps.

Cloud-Based EMM: Because of its scalability, simplicity of implementation, and cheaper infrastructure costs, cloud-based EMM solutions are growing in popularity. This change was in line with the general trend of businesses using cloud-based services and programmes.

IoT Device Management: EMM solutions were growing to include IoT device management functions as a result of the expansion of IoT devices across numerous industries. This research intended to solve the particular difficulties in controlling and safeguarding various IoT endpoints.

Enhanced Analytics and Reporting: Advanced analytics and reporting features were being incorporated into EMM solutions. Organisations were given access to information about device performance, usage trends, security events, and compliance status thanks to these functionalities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Wi-Fi 6 Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Digital BSS Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Contact Center Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Wi-Fi 7 Market - Global Forecast to 2030