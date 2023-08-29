Global Aircraft Braking System Market Size to Reach USD 15.11 Billion 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipated findings from recent analysis by Emergen Research reveal that the global aircraft braking system market is poised to attain a substantial valuation of approximately USD 15.11 Billion by the year 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur steadily, propelled by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% in terms of revenue.

A primary driver of this expansion is attributed to noteworthy advancements within aircraft braking components, with a notable shift from traditional steel to more innovative carbon materials. Additionally, the heightened operational activities within the realm of commercial aircraft further contribute to the upward trajectory of market revenue. The pivotal function of the aircraft braking system in facilitating essential ground-based maneuvers—such as takeoff, landing, and taxiing—significantly underscores its significance within aircraft handling operations.

During the mid-1980s, Safran Landing Systems (formerly known as Messier-Bugatti-Dowty) introduced a groundbreaking innovation to the realm of commercial aviation: carbon brakes for airplanes. This pivotal introduction marked a significant departure from traditional steel brakes. Fast forward to the present day, and a recent analysis underscores that the adaptability of carbon brakes extends to the entirety of existing commercial and military aircraft models.

The comparative advantages of carbon brakes over their steel counterparts are notable. Of paramount importance is the remarkable ease with which carbon brakes can be retrofitted into various aircraft models. However, the true standout feature lies in the substantial reduction in weight that carbon brakes offer. This weight reduction translates into tangible benefits, such as a lighter aircraft, which subsequently leads to reduced fuel consumption and minimized engine emissions—a win-win situation for both operational efficiency and environmental considerations.

An ongoing trend within the market pertains to the customization of braking systems and landing gear. This approach ensures that solutions are tailored to specific operational requirements. An illustrative example of this trend is Safran Landing Systems' introduction of "Landing Life" in October 2021. This new operator interface is meticulously designed to cater to the critical needs of customers. Notably, it addresses the aspects of aircraft maintenance during flight, cost-effective lifecycle management, and knowledge sharing. The interface grants customers access to a comprehensive portal where they can discover optimal solutions for challenges they encounter. This ranges from accessing technical documentation to conducting searches for product or aircraft type information. Furthermore, the interface facilitates the reservation of online training sessions.

As an additional layer of support, Safran Landing Systems has integrated "Expert Link" into the Landing Life initiative. This forward-looking feature empowers operators' technicians to engage with Safran's support teams through video consultation. This interaction takes place via readily available devices like tablets or smartphones, demonstrating a commitment to leveraging technology for efficient problem-solving and expertise sharing.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 10.90 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 3.6% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 15.11 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, actuation, aircraft type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Safran, Honeywell International, Inc., Meggitt PLC., Collins Aerospace, Beringer Aero, Jay-Em Aerospace , Grove Aircraft Braking system Systems Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp, Crane Holdings, Co., and Matco MFG. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aircraft braking system market is consolidated with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aircraft braking system products. Some major players included in the global aircraft braking system market report are:

Safran

Honeywell International, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Collins Aerospace

Beringer Aero

Jay-Em Aerospace

Grove Aircraft Braking Systems Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp

Crane Holdings, Co.

Matco MFG

Strategic Development

On 22 June 2022, Honeywell and TP Aerospace, a major aftermarket supplier of wheels and brakes, collaborated to help the charity organization Orbis International and its Flying Eye Hospital provide eye care. McDonnell Douglas MD-10 aircraft, Honeywell, and TP Aerospace will jointly supply wheels and brake material to support continuous maintenance services of Orbis Flying Eye Hospital. Modern teaching, facilities such as an operating room, a classroom, and pre- and post-operative rooms, are all included in the hospital.

On 19 July 2022, Safran Landing Systems will provide wheels, brakes, and carbon heat sinks for Flynas, Saudi airline and a top low-cost carrier in the Middle East, as a part of the long-term agreement, which is an extension of a partnership that has lasted over ten years. Flynas operates a fleet of Airbus A320neo aircraft. Safran Landing Systems brakes created for Airbus A320neo family provide unmatched performance in terms of efficiency, weight, and endurance owing to the innovative SepCarb IV carbon material and Anoxy 66 oxidation protection systems, which offer ever longer service life and improved dependability. In addition, their reduced weight helps to lower operators' fuel use and consequently CO2 emissions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The actuators segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using actuators has a number of advantages and serve a crucial but undervalued purpose. A brake actuator is the piece of equipment that converts compressed air force in air reservoir into a mechanical force that activates the brake. Without the actuator, air brakes would not be able to operate, however air brake actuators and systems, are developing. New long-stroke air brakes need modifications to existing actuator designs and more modifications will be required as new air disc braking systems enter the market. Development of long-stroke air brakes has led to changes in actuators. Different varieties of actuators are available, including those for 3-in. long-stroke, 2.5-in. brakes, and regular stroke.

The power brake segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. When a manual or boosted system fails to produce hydraulic pressures required to stop a large airplane, power braking systems are used. Hydraulic system of airplane is the sole source employed by this technology to apply brakes. The toe-brakes on rudder pedals now regulate force generated by brakes rather than pilot's physical strength. A valve opens when the brake is engaged, letting hydraulic fluid into the brake lines. This valve is designed to provide pilot a ‘feel’ for braking action that is proportional to the force applied to brakes and regulates how much hydraulic fluid flows into the brake lines.

The fixed wing segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. An aircraft with fixed wings, powered by a jet engine or a propeller, has wings that do not move. These are used for longer excursions more frequently than rotary-wing aircraft because they can fly farther between refueling stops. Horizontal wings, fuselage, vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and landing gear commonly make up a fixed wing aircraft's airframe. Braking system is a constant in all aircraft designs even though some of these parts are absent from certain of them.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. According to Parker Hannifin's, a U.S. manufacturer who intends to purchase Meggitt, a UK-based aerospace company for £6.3 billion (USD 8.8 billion) in cash to nearly triple the size of its aerospace systems division, aerospace mergers are becoming more common in nations such as the U.S. This merger activity in the aircraft industry, which has been badly disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic, has resumed as a result of this acquisition. The agreement was reached by parties in the third quarter of 2022.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft braking system market based on component, actuation, aircraft type, and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Wheels Brake Discs Brake Housing Valves Actuators Accumulator Electronics



Actuation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Power Brake Boosted Brake Independent Brake



Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA) Wide Body Aircraft (WBA) Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) Business Jet & General Aviation Business Jet Light Aircraft Military Aviation Fighter Aircraft Transport Aircraft Special Mission Aircraft Rotary Wing Commercial Helicopter Military Helicopter Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Fixed Wing UAVs Fixed Wing Hybrid Vehicle Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs Rotary Wing UAVs



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) OEM Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



