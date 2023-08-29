Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Value is anticipated to Touch US$ 3,103 million by 2030, Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Market is valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, based on latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Globally, the pharmaceutical sector is expanding rapidly, owing to factors such as rising healthcare costs, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and advances in medication discovery. Hard gelatin capsules are widely employed as a preferred dosage form for oral medication delivery in the pharmaceutical industry, generating demand for these capsules.

Furthermore, as compared to alternative dose forms such as tablets or liquids, hard gelatin capsules provide patients with greater convenience and ease of administration. They are simple to take and do not require estimating doses or dealing with disagreeable flavors. This patient-friendly feature contributes to the growing popularity of hard gelatin capsules and fosters market expansion.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global hard gelatin capsules market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, route of administration and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global hard gelatin capsules market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global hard gelatin capsules market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, Type-B gelatin (animal bones and calf skin) is predicted to increase rapidly during the forecast period, with a market share of around 43.4% in 2021.

On the basis of route of administration, the oral route of administration segment is expected to dominate the global hard capsules market by 2030, with a market share of 85.2%. Because of the availability of medicine capsules or tablets for oral intake, the oral route of administration is extensively used.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.1 billion Growth Rate 7.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

Rise of E-commerce and Online Supplement Sales Companies Profiled ACG Worldwide

Lonza-Capsugel

Qualicaps, Inc.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

CapsCanada Corporation

Roxlor LLC

Suheung Co., Ltd. – EmboCaps

Medi-Caps Ltd.

NLL – Nector Lifesciences Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global hard gelatin capsules market include,

In March 2022, Medi-Caps has acquired RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) certification for its Medicaps Business Park project.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global hard gelatin capsules market growth include ACG Worldwide, Lonza-Capsugel, Qualicaps, Inc., MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Sunil Healthcare Ltd., CapsCanada Corporation, Roxlor LLC, Suheung Co., Ltd. – EmboCaps, Medi-Caps Ltd., NLL – Nector Lifesciences Ltd. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global hard gelatin capsules market based on type, route of administration and region

Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin) Fish Bone Gelatin

Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration Oral Administration Inhalation Administration

Global Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Hard Gelatin Capsules Market US Canada Latin America Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hard Gelatin Capsules Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hard Gelatin Capsules Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hard Gelatin Capsules Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Hard Gelatin Capsules Report:

What will be the market value of the global hard gelatin capsules market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global hard gelatin capsules market?

What are the market drivers of the global hard gelatin capsules market?

What are the key trends in the global hard gelatin capsules market?

Which is the leading region in the global hard gelatin capsules market?

What are the major companies operating in the global hard gelatin capsules market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global hard gelatin capsules market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

