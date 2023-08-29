Camposol Holding PLC’s reports Second Quarter and first Half 2023 preliminary results.

Camposol Holding PLC Sales amounted to USD 154.1 million and registered a gross profit margin of 29.5%, during the first half of 2023. EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to USD 33.6 million, up 44.37% compared to the same period in 2022, and the corresponding EBITDA margin was 21.8%. This increase is mainly explained by higher volumes and prices of blueberries and avocados.

As of June 30th, 2023, the Company maintained a cash balance of USD 28.1 million and a net leverage ratio of 7.8x.

The Company continues executing its strategy to become a year-round supplier of fresh fruit to our global clients complementing its Peruvian window operations with investments in Colombia, Uruguay and lately in Chile, and capitalizing on its commercial and logistic platforms.

Please see the first quarter financial results’ report enclosed (or click on the link below of this release if received by e-mail).

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0034a7d90d2f4ac497f3d90650ea29bf

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use the following link.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8nqdaa3

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is available until August 29, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. Our operations span across Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, commercial offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

Camposol Holding PLC ’s reports Second Quarter and first Half 202 3 preliminary results.

C amposol Holding PLC Sales amounted to USD 154.1 million and registered a gross profit margin of 29.5%, during the first half of 2023. EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to USD 33.6 million, up 44.37% compared to the same period in 2022, and the corresponding EBITDA margin was 21.8%. This increase is mainly explained by higher volumes and prices of blueberries and avocados.

As of June 30th, 2023, the Company maintained a cash balance of USD 28.1 million and a net leverage ratio of 7.8x.

The Company continues executing its strategy to become a year-round supplier of fresh fruit to our global clients complementing its Peruvian window operations with investments in Colombia, Uruguay and lately in Chile, and capitalizing on its commercial and logistic platforms.

Please see the first quarter financial results’ report enclosed (or click on the link below of this release if received by e-mail).

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0034a7d90d2f4ac497f3d90650ea29bf

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use the following link.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8nqdaa3

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is available until August 29, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. Our operations span across Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, commercial offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

Attachment