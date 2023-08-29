In terms of value, the ceramic fiber market is estimated to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Fiber Market by Type, Product Form, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03605434/?utm_source=GNW

Ceramic fiber insulation helps enhance energy efficiency in many petrochemical processes by reducing heat loss, saving energy, and maintaining stable operating temperatures.



RCF type of ceramic fiber market is expected to be the largest type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

RCF is a preferred option in many industrial settings thanks to its adaptability and affordability.The ceramic fiber market is diversified, and other varieties, such polycrystalline fibers, are also becoming more popular because of their distinct qualities and benefits in particular applications.



RCF ceramic fiber is frequently utilized as insulation material in a variety of sectors, including the production of glass, steel, and aluminum. In industrial furnaces, kilns, and other high-temperature machinery, it aids in heat retention, boosts energy efficiency, and maintains stable temperatures.



Refining & Petrochemical end-use industry for ceramic fiber market is expected to be the largest segment, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The petrochemical industry is one of the major sectors driving the growth of the ceramic fiber market.Ceramic fiber is an ideal choice for insulating furnaces, heaters, reactors, and other machinery used in these operations because of its capacity to endure extremely high temperatures (up to 2300°F or 1260°C).



In refineries and chemical plants, ceramic fiber is used to insulate pipes, tanks, and other machinery.For effective functioning, it is essential to maintain stable temperatures, conserve energy, and avoid heat loss.



In petrochemical processing units, such as cracking furnaces and reformers, ceramic fiber linings are used to improve thermal efficiency and protect the outer surfaces of the equipment.



Asia Pacific was the largest region for ceramic fiber market, in terms of value, in 2022

Ceramic fiber is widely used in many industries throughout the Asia Pacific area, including steel, petrochemicals, cement, power generation, and automobiles.Its significant market share was influenced by the expansion of these businesses in the area as well as growing public knowledge of the advantages of ceramic fiber for high-temperature insulation and energy efficiency.



China in particular has been a significant producer and consumer of ceramic fibre on the international market. Ceramic fiber materials are in high demand as a result of the nation’s expanding steel, metallurgy, and petrochemical industries.

The key players profiled in the report include Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Alkegen Corporation (US), IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (Japan), Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd. (Japan), HarbisonWalker International (US), Nutec FibraTec (Mexico), and RATH Group (Austria).



