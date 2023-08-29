New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488216/?utm_source=GNW





Navigating Environmental Compliance in Aircraft Recycling



Regulatory bodies around the world are increasingly imposing stringent guidelines for the sustainable disposal of end-of-life aircraft, driving the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market. Regulations such as the Aircraft End-of-Life Regulations (AELR) in the European Union and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) guidelines in the United States mandate the safe handling and environmentally responsible disposal of retired aircraft. These regulations necessitate the implementation of efficient recycling practices, fostering the growth of companies specializing in aircraft disassembly and recycling. Compliance with these regulations not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures that valuable materials are reclaimed and reused, contributing to a circular economy within the aviation industry.





Reshaping Resource Extraction: High-Tech Recovery of Precious Elements



Commercial aircraft often contain valuable materials such as precious metals, rare earth elements, and high-performance composites. Technological advancements have enabled more efficient extraction and recovery of these materials from retired aircraft, driving interest in aircraft recycling. Techniques like hydrometallurgical processes, pyrolysis, and solvent extraction allow for the separation and purification of valuable elements from complex aircraft structures. As global demand for these materials continues to rise, the ability to recover and supply them through aircraft recycling presents a lucrative opportunity, propelling the growth of the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Materials Recycling and Recovery Services



• Metal Material Recycling



• Composite Material Recycling





Market Segment by Disassembly and Dismantling Services



• Aircraft Disassembly



• End-of-Life Aircraft Decommissioning



• Salvage and Recovery Operations





Market Segment by Type



• Widebody Jet



• Narrow-body Jet



• Regional Jet



• Turboprop





Market Segment by Business Type



• Disassembly and Dismantling Services



• Component Resale and Aftermarket Sales



• Materials Recycling and Recovery Services



• Aircraft Storage Services



• Other Business Type





Market Segment by Component Resale and Aftermarket Sales



• Avionics Resale and Refurbishment



• Landing Gear Resale and Refurbishment



• Engine Resale and Overhaul Services



• Interior Components Resale



• Secondary Market Parts Sales



• Other Component Resale and Aftermarket Sales





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Ascent Aviation Services



• A J Walter Aviation Ltd.



• AAR CORP.



• AerCap Holdings N.V.



• AerSale, Inc.



• Air Salvage International Ltd.



• Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions AELS



• Bombardier Inc.



• Carlyle Aviation Partners



• CAVU Aerospace Inc.



• China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd



• GA Telesis, LLC



• HVF West LLC



• KLM UK Engineering Ltd.



• Magellan Aviation Group LLLP





