SBA Launches “Investing in America: Small Business Tools and Resources” Webinar Series with Public Private Strategies Institute

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) formally announced today its “Investing in America: Small Business Tools and Resources” series, a new collaboration with Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) to expand public awareness of SBA’s programs, priorities, and initiatives that will empower business owners across the country, particularly those from underserved and disadvantaged communities.

As part of this series, on August 31, in celebration of National Black Business Month, the SBA and PPSI will host a virtual event to highlight SBA tools and resources available to Black entrepreneurs and small business owners under the Biden-Harris Administration.

The “Investing in America: Small Business Tools and Resources” series brings together senior administration officials, business leaders, nonprofit leaders, and small employers, reaching hundreds of thousands of business owners across the PPSI network. The SBA and PPSI have previously collaborated on past webinars to discuss initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), CHIPS and Science Act, the SBA’s Community Navigator Program, and other initiatives to assist small business owners.

The historic economic investments made over the past two years include tens of billions of dollars in funding opportunities flowing through the U.S. Small Business Administration. These resources have the potential to transform communities and strengthen our economy, but only if business owners have access to information about new programs and are connected with the tools to take advantage of them.

“Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, small businesses are building and benefiting from investments in infrastructure, clean energy, American manufacturing, and domestic supply chains,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “At the SBA, we are modernizing programs to meet businesses with capital, revenue opportunities, and networks of advisors so they can take advantage of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic initiatives. The SBA’s collaboration with PPSI will serve as a force multiplier for our outreach to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs – especially those in underserved communities – connect to the SBA and engage in our nation's next great era of economic growth.”



“Major investments like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS & Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act have enabled the SBA to rapidly scale and deploy new programs and funding opportunities for businesses across the country. For these opportunities to be implemented efficiently, effectively, and equitably, there needs to be dedicated and consistent outreach and education to help diverse constituencies of business owners access these generational investments,” said Rhett Buttle, President of the Public Private Strategies Institute. “That’s why PPSI is so excited about this partnership to engage our diverse network of hundreds of thousands of business owners to expand public awareness of these opportunities.”

About Public Private Strategies Institute

The Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) is an independent research and education organization. PPSI engages in educational activities concerning the public and private sectors’ roles in advancing societal change. PPSI explores best practices and trends through research, publications, and educational events. Additionally, it produces educational and informational content that will educate public and private sector actors about their capacity to be agents of social change and conduct research into the existing landscape of public and private social responsibility and the potential for the future.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.