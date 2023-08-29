Vitamins and Supplements Market to Surpass 221.4 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Health Conscious Lifestyle

Westford,USA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, growing aging population worldwide is fueling the vitamins and supplements market , as older adults focus on maintaining vitality and managing age-related health concerns through targeted nutritional support.

Consumers' shift towards personalized healthcare solutions is propelling the market, with a surge in demand for tailored vitamins and supplements that cater to specific needs, such as immune support, cognitive health, and fitness enhancement.

Prominent Players in the Vitamins and Supplements Market

Amway

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Herbalife Nutrition

Glanbia plc

ADM

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lonza Group

Nature's Sunshine Products

Bayer AG

Nestle S.A.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rainbow Light

Sanofi

The Himalaya Drug Company

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

NOW Foods

Calcium Supplements Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Escalating Awareness About Bone Health

Calcium supplements exhibit rapid growth, driven by escalating awareness about bone health and osteoporosis prevention. With consumers of varying age groups seeking strong skeletal support, calcium supplements offer a targeted solution. This surge is also fueled by increased fitness awareness and dietary preferences, amplifying demand for bone-strengthening options.

Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant region in the vitamins and supplements market due to its vast population, rising disposable incomes, and a strong cultural emphasis on holistic health. Increasing health awareness, along with traditional wellness practices, fuels substantial demand for a diverse range of supplements.

Multivitamins Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Comprehensive Approach to Addressing Multiple Nutritional Needs

Multivitamins stand as a dominant segment due to their comprehensive approach to addressing multiple nutritional needs in a single product. Their convenience appeals to a wide consumer base, providing a mix of essential vitamins and minerals, simplifying supplementation routines for overall health maintenance.

Regional markets in the North America experiences rapid growth driven by a health-conscious population and a proactive approach to preventive healthcare. The region's dynamic fitness trends and emphasis on dietary supplementation contribute to an expanding market, with consumers seeking specialized solutions for overall well-being and specific health goals.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Vitamins and Supplements market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Vitamins and Supplements Market

In May 2023, HUM Nutrition launched its personalized vitamins and supplements in select European countries, capitalizing on the trend of customized wellness solutions.

In July 2023, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) invested in a sustainable algae-based omega-3 supplements startup, aiming to offer eco-friendly nutritional solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Vitamins and Supplements Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

