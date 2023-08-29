New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bionic Devices Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488215/?utm_source=GNW





The Bionic Devices Market Report 2023-2033:





Continuous Research and Development Efforts in the Area of Bionic Devices Projected to Spur Industry Growth



Market growth in the field of bionic devices is significantly driven by continuous research and development efforts. Companies, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations are heavily investing in research to create innovative technologies, improve existing devices, and expand the applications of bionic devices. These advancements foster innovation and broaden the array of solutions available to patients. One of the primary focuses of bionic device companies is to develop technologies that restore or enhance sensory functions, such as vision, hearing, and touch. For instance, they are working on retinal implants to restore vision, cochlear implants to improve hearing, and haptic interfaces that provide tactile feedback to amputees, enhancing their sensory experiences.





For instance, in December 2022, Pixium Vision SA announced the successful completion of implantations in all patients enrolled in the PRIMAvera European pivotal trial. This trial targets atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD aiming to restore vision and improve the quality of life for affected individuals through their retinal implant technology.





High Cost of Bionic Devices Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



Bionic devices are often expensive due to the intricate technology, extensive research, and development involved in their creation. The high costs associated with bionic devices can present significant challenges, limiting their accessibility and affordability for certain patients. This becomes a particular concern in regions with limited healthcare resources and inadequate insurance coverage. For instance, the basic prosthetic limbs without advanced functionalities may start at around $5,000, while more advanced bionic prosthetic limbs equipped with motorized joints, sensory feedback, and advanced control systems can cost between $10,000 and $100,000 or even more. Also, cochlear implant systems typically come with a price tag between $30,000 and $60,000 per ear, covering expenses for the surgery, the implant device, and post-operative care.





Segments Covered in the Report





Fixation Outlook



• Implantable Bionics



• External Bionics





Type



• Cochlear Implants



• Heart Bionics



• Orthopaedic Bionics



• Exoskeleton Bionics



• Neural Bionics



• Others





Technology



• Electronic Bionics



• Mechanical Bionics





End-users



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Bionic Devices Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott Laboratories



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Cochlear Ltd.



• Demant A/S



• Ekso Bionics



• Johnson and Johnson



• LivaNova, PLC



• Medtronic PLC



• Össur



• Ottobock (BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.)



• PIXIUM VISION



• Sonova



• SynCardia Systems, LLC



• Zimmer Biomet





Overall world revenue for Bionic Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$20 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





