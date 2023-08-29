Unlocking Nature's Potential! Bio-based Sludge Treatment Chemicals Revolutionizing the Industry—FMI predicts the Market to have a CAGR of 4.6% by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to forecasts, the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to be US$ 9,561.7 million in 2023 and US$ 14,456.8 million by 2033.



The need for sludge treatment chemicals is driven by increasing efforts by municipal corporations, industrial organizations, and environmental organizations toward water conservation operations.

The market is also anticipated to be caused by the expanding number of enterprises worldwide and municipal sludge treatment facilities. Moreover, growing initiatives for the supply of clean drinking water in the United States are expected to propel demand for sludge treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

The primary reasons boosting the global market are growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increased need for sludge removal. The market is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to the rising attention of various regulatory authorities on reducing sludge volume.

The high cost of sludge treatment severely constrains the market for sludge treatment chemicals. High operational costs also restrict the market rate of expansion.

Attributes Details Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.6% Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Size (2023) US$ 9,561.7 million Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Size (2033) US$ 14,456.8 million

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the sludge treatment chemicals market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the sludge treatment chemicals business with a share of 16.1%.

The sludge treatment chemicals market grew considerably to US$ 9,220.5 million in 2022.

The sludge treatment chemicals sector expanded at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China's sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 4.0%.

By 2033, India's sludge treatment chemicals industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 4.7%.

Japan's sludge treatment chemicals industry is likely to grow significantly, with a 7.1% share in 2023.

Australia's sludge treatment chemicals are expected to develop with a share of 3.5% in 2023.

Germany's sludge treatment chemicals business is expected to grow, with a share of 0.9% in 2023.

In 2023, based on the product type, the flocculant segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 61.4%.

In 2023, an industrial segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 45.8%, based on application.





Competitors' Successful Techniques

Businesses are working to make industrial sludge less harmful, and demand for sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to rise throughout the expected period. In the next few years, the expanding metal processing industry and the increasing chemical industry are anticipated to jointly drive the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

Recent Development:

2019 saw the completion of Solenis' acquisition of BASF's wet-end Paper and Water Chemicals division. It is a multinational specialty chemical company focusing on paper and commercial water treatment.

In September 2021, Ecolab introduced Flotation 360, a product designed specifically for mining and mineral processing, under the Nalco water segment.

Kemira's new Asia Pacific research and development facility opened in Pujiang Town, Shanghai, China, in September 2021.

Suez, a French-based water utility firm, partnered with Jiangsu Sino, a French-based water company, to build a water plant in Changshu, a city in China, in April 2022.

Top Key players in the Global Market

BASF SE Chembond Chemicals Limited GE Water and Process Technologies Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Ion Exchange Kemira Oyj AkzoNobel N.V. Solenis Thermax Ltd. Veolia Water Technologies Accepta Advanced Environmental Technologies Hubbard-Hall Inc Beckart Environmental Ecolab Incorporated

Key Segmentation of the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

By Product Type:

Flocculant

Coagulant

Disinfectant

Anti Foulant

Anti Foamer

Activated Carbon

By Treatment:

Primary

Tertiary

By Application:

Industrial

Municipal

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

