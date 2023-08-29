Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size to Reach USD 12.47 Billion 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipated to attain a value of USD 12.47 billion by 2030, the global market for aircraft landing gear is poised for consistent revenue expansion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This projection, derived from the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research, is rooted in the escalating demand for enhanced aircraft featuring intelligent and lightweight systems. At the heart of this growth lies the pivotal role played by aircraft landing gear, an essential component governed by hydraulic or pneumatic systems, and subject to a defined service life.

Light aircraft find utility in both developed and underdeveloped regions within a country. Given the possibility of encountering shocks and rebounds due to abrupt landings, the importance of a dependable, efficient, robust, and easy-to-maintain landing gear cannot be overstated. The core objective of this landing gear is to disperse the energy generated upon impact. Consequently, significant research efforts have been directed towards the investigation of an innovative damper-equipped landing gear tailored for light aircraft. A comprehensive study has been conducted, juxtaposing its energy dissipation capabilities with those of two conventional counterparts: the flat spring landing gear and the sandow landing gear.

An ongoing trend in the market involves the emergence of active landing gear systems. For instance, a notable illustration comes from Metro Hop, an electric airplane startup based in San Francisco, which has introduced an innovative landing gear concept. This concept finds application in a theoretical electric Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft, presenting the potential for widespread adoption. The distinctive feature of this gear lies in its incorporation of electric motors within each wheel, configured in a manner reminiscent of a traditional tail-dragger setup.

These embedded electric motors contribute to augmented thrust through electric prop-fans situated on the aircraft's wings. This propulsion mechanism mirrors the forward movement dynamics of conventional motor vehicles. The process entails a redistribution of weight towards the rear due to the acceleration provided by the wheeled configuration. However, to counterbalance this movement, the front gear legs come into play. As the weight distribution shifts, these legs pivot downwards, effectively stabilizing the aircraft.

This innovative landing gear concept not only exemplifies the current trend towards active landing gear systems but also highlights the integration of advanced technologies in aviation. The utilization of electric motors within each wheel not only enhances the aircraft's thrust capabilities but also contributes to more efficient and controlled takeoff and landing procedures.

The configuration, resembling that of a classic tail-dragger, offers distinct advantages in terms of weight distribution and stability. As the electric prop-fans on the aircraft's wings initiate forward movement, the weight distribution naturally shifts towards the rear. This dynamic movement is balanced by the rotation of the front gear legs, preventing any undue instability or uncontrolled motion.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 6.90 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 6.7% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 12.47 Billion Forecast Period 2022–2030 Segments Covered Type, sub-system, aircraft type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Safran, Triumph Group, Liebherr, Collins Aerospace, Heroux-Devtek, Eaton, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Crane Holdings, Co., and Circor Aerospace Products Group

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aircraft landing gear market is consolidated with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aircraft landing gear products. Some major players included in the global aircraft landing gear market report are:

Safran

Triumph Group

Liebherr

Collins Aerospace

Heroux-Devtek

Eaton

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corp

Crane Holdings, Co.

Circor Aerospace Products Group

Strategic Development

On 16 December 2021, Triumph Group announced that it had been granted a production contract extension with Boeing Commercial Airplanes to continue producing and delivering hydraulic and actuation systems for Boeing 737 MAX, 777, 777X, and 767 aircraft. The contract extension covers important machinery and parts used in braking, hydraulic, slat, nose wheel steering, engine cowl door opening, and landing gear actuation systems. The actuation products & services facilities of Triumph will carry out this work in Yakima, Washington, and Clemmons, North Carolina.

On 14 January 2020, Triumph Group, a supplier of airplane parts, signed a deal with Airbus to provide uplocks for A321XLR single-aisle aircraft. Triumph's Integrated Systems will create new uplocks for aircraft's main and nose landing gear as a part of this deal. The performance period of contract spans the entire duration of aircraft Programme.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The main landing gear segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using main landing gear has a number of advantages. The term ‘main landing gear’ refers to two or more substantial gear that are located near to the center of gravity of aircraft. A third wheel assembly is required in a tail wheel landing gear since the primary gear is positioned in front of the center of gravity. Some early aircraft designs employed a skid instead of a tail wheel. This encourages directional stability and improves aircraft deceleration during landing. The subsequent angle of aircraft fuselage, when fitted with normal gear, enables employment of a long propeller to compensate for an older and weaker engine design.

The brake system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Aircraft brakes stop moving aircraft by converting kinetic energy into thermal energy through friction between rotating and still discs found in braking assemblies in wheels. Brakes perform this crucial stopping function during landings so that airplanes can stop within the length of runway. They also stop aircraft during rejected takeoff incidents, which happen when a takeoff is aborted when aircraft is rolling down the runway prior to lifting off from ground because of an engine failure, tire blowout, another system failure, or a request from air traffic control.

The fixed wing segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. An aircraft with fixed wings, powered by a jet engine or a propeller, has wings that do not move. These are used for longer excursions more frequently than rotary-wing aircraft because they can fly farther between refueling stops. Horizontal wings, fuselage, vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and landing gear commonly make up a fixed wing aircraft's airframe. Landing gear is a constant in all aircraft designs even though some of these parts are absent from certain of them.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, Triumph Group, Inc.'s, a subsidiary of Triumph Systems & Support will now oversee distribution of over 1,600 original equipment spare parts for various Boeing and Airbus commercial platforms. Through this distribution agreement, commercial operators will have access to Triumph original parts for essential landing gear components to satisfy their aftermarket requirements. Commercial aircraft operators and MRO will have easier access to Triumph's hydraulic landing gear components due to VSE's distribution facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, which will also provide over 150 line-replaceable units, 1,600 landing gear accessories, and global support for customers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft landing gear market based on type, sub-system, aircraft type, and end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Main Landing Gear Nose Landing Gear



Sub-System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Actuation System Steering System Brake System Others



Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aircraft Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 Fixed Wing Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA) Wide Body Aircraft (WBA) Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) Business Jet & General Aviation Business Jet Light Aircraft Military Aviation Transport Aircraft Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Rotary Wing Civil Helicopter Light Civil Helicopter Medium Civil Helicopter Heavy Civil Helicopter Military Helicopter Light Military Helicopter Medium Military Helicopter Heavy Military Helicopter



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) OEM Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Aftermarket Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



