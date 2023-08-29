SII : Procedure for making the preparatory documents available for the Shareholders’ Meeting of September 21, 2023

Paris, August 29, 2023

SII

A French corporation

with a management board and a supervisory board

and a capital stock of forty million euros.

Principal office: 8 rue des Pirogues de Bercy – 75012 PARIS

SII is registred in the Paris Trade and Company register

under number 315 000 943

Procedure for making the preparatory documents available

for the Shareholders’ Meeting of September 21, 2023

The shareholders of the company are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting of September 21, 2023, which will take place at 5:00 p.m. in “Ponton Emile” - Embarquement Port de Bercy - 75012 Paris.

The prior notice containing the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions was published in the BALO of August 14, 2023. The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal notices on September 4, 2023.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting set out in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be posted on the company's website at http://www.sii-group.com, under the heading “ Investors - Regulated Information ” no later than the twenty-first day preceding the meeting.

The documents will also be made available to shareholders when the meeting is convened.

In accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

any registered shareholder may, until the fifth day preceding the meeting, ask the company to send these documents to them, where applicable, at their express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of shareholding in the bearer securities accounts held by the authorised intermediary; any shareholder may also review the documents at the company's registered office.



Contacts: SII - Éric Matteucci -+33(0) 142 848 222

Euronext Paris Compartment B

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About SII

Founded in 1979 by qualified engineer Bernard Huvé, the SII Group’s activity is balanced between engineering and technology consulting (ETC) and digital services (DSC).

The SII Group provides employment for more than 16,000 people, structured in a way that offers all the responsiveness and flexibility of a local service. It operates in 18 different countries across four continents throughout 80 locations with full operational capabilities. Each year, the SII Group recruits over 4,000 consultants and engineers on average. On a daily basis, these committed individuals strive to develop and integrate new technologies within future products and services, and to continuously enhance our clients’ information systems.

Always looking to provide innovative, value-added solutions, the SII Group works with major international groups in a variety of sectors, including Aeronautics, Defence, Space, Banking, Insurance, Telecommunications, Energy, Retail, Automotive, Transport and Industry. Certified EcoVadis Platinum and a Great Place to Work, the SII Group stands out for its social policy focused on creating a digital, sustainable world and its corporate culture firmly rooted in quality of work life and inclusion.

In the 2022-2023 financial year, which ended on March 31, 2023, SII Group recorded revenues of €1,022.5 million.

