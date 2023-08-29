It’s Back to School Time with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping families enjoy the “back to school, back to busy” season with its Family Packs and Kids Eat Free on Sundays.

The hustle of the new school year has commenced, and Dickey’s continues its tradition of helping families around the country ease into those hectic school nights filled with sports, homework and of course, cooking dinner for the family. Luckily for barbecue fans, the Texas-style barbecue brand offers their guests a variety of Family Packs to relieve the stress of weeknight dinners. These pit-smoked packs are $5 off using code 5OFFPACKS when oredering and are offered in a variety of sizes to fit groups both large and small. The pack options consist of:

Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six. XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing. BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

“At Dickey’s, we know how busy back to school can be,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “And that’s why we provide our guests with quick and easy, pit-smoked barbecue dinner options that are sure to satisfy their hungry families. So, let us do the cooking!”

Additionally, every Sunday at Dickey’s, KIDS EAT FREE with a $12 minimum purchase, in store. So, next time you gather your family, start the school year off right with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

