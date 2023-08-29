New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Cooling System for EV Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488210/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)



The surge in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is revolutionizing the automotive industry. As more consumers and governments prioritize sustainability, the EV market is experiencing rapid growth. However, the enhanced energy density of lithium-ion batteries powering these vehicles generates considerable heat during charging and discharging cycles, posing a potential threat to their performance, safety, and lifespan. Consequently, an efficient battery cooling system has become imperative to maintain optimal battery temperature, safeguarding its longevity and reliability.





Extended Battery Life and Performance



Battery life and performance are fundamental concerns in the EV market. Effective temperature management through battery cooling systems significantly contributes to extending battery lifespan and maintaining consistent performance. Elevated temperatures accelerate battery degradation and chemical reactions within cells, reducing their capacity over time. By maintaining an ideal operating temperature range, the cooling system mitigates thermal stress on the battery, minimizing capacity loss and ensuring reliable, sustained performance throughout the vehicle’s lifespan.





Market Segment by Type





Market Segment by Type



• Conventional Batteries



• Solid-State Batteries





Market Segment by Vehicle Type



• Passenger Vehicle



• Commercial Vehicle



• Other Vehicle Type





Market Segment by Capacity



• <100 kWh



• 100-200 kWh



• 200-500 kWh



• >500 kWh





Market Segment by Propulsion



• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



• Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV)



• Other Propulsion





Market Segment by Method



• Air Cooling



• Liquid Cooling



• Direct Refrigerant Cooling



• Phase Change Material Cooling



• Thermoelectric Cooling



• Heat Pipe Cooling





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Netherlands



• United Kingdom



• France



• Norway



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Battery Cooling System Market, 2023 to 2033





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BorgWarner Inc.



• CapTherm Systems Inc.



• Continental AG



• Dana Incorporated



• Denso Corporation



• Gentherm Incorporated



• Koolance, Inc.



• LG Chem Ltd



• MAHLE GmbH



• Marelli Holdings, Co., Ltd.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd



• Valeo S.A.



• Voss Automotive



• Webasto SE





Overall world revenue for Battery Cooling System Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,826.7 million in 2023





