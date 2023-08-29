New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Civil Helicopter Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488208/?utm_source=GNW





Transforming City Skies with Advanced Helicopter Solutions



The rise of Urban Air Mobility initiatives worldwide has significantly contributed to the growth of the civil helicopter market. Helicopters play a pivotal role in addressing urban congestion, providing efficient transportation solutions for passengers and cargo in densely populated areas. UAM projects are driven by the need for sustainable and time-saving transportation options, and helicopters offer the versatility to access locations that are difficult to reach by traditional means. Additionally, advancements in electric and hybrid propulsion technologies have improved the eco-friendliness and reduced noise levels of helicopters, making them more conducive for urban environments. As cities increasingly embrace UAM concepts, the demand for modern and technologically advanced civil helicopters is expected to witness substantial growth.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Engine Type



• Twin Engines



• Single Engines





Market Segment by Size



• Light Helicopters (< 3.1 Tons)



• Medium Helicopters (3.1 –9.0 Tons)



• Heavy Helicopters (> 9.0 Tons)





Market Segment by Model



• Airbus Helicopters



• Bell Helicopters



• Leonardo Helicopters



• McDonnell Douglas (MD) Helicopters



• Other Model





Market Segment by Configuration



• Utility



• VIP Services



• Law Enforcement



• Offshore Travel



• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)



• Search and Rescue (SAR)





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Civil Helicopter Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus Helicopters SAS



• Bell Helicopter Textron



• Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation



• Fama Helicopters



• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited



• JSC Russian Helicopters



• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd



• Leonardo S.p.A



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• MD Helicopters, LLC.



• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd



• Robinson



• Safari Helicopter



• Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation



• The Boeing Company Helicopter Company





