The Industrial Coatings Market Report 2023-2033:





Rising End Use Industries and Growing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Coatings Driving Market Growth



The global industrial coatings market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand from various end-use industries such as general industrial, protective and marine, automotive OEM, automotive refinish, aerospace, packaging, traffic solutions. In electric vehicles (EVs), industrial coatings play a critical role in providing electrical insulation and protecting sensitive components. EVs utilize unique battery systems and electrical components that require coatings with high thermal stability and electrical insulation properties. These coatings help prevent electrical malfunctions, ensure the safety of the vehicle, and optimize its performance. As the demand for EVs continues to rise, the need for specialized coatings tailored to the requirements of electric vehicle technology will increase as well.





As sustainability and environmental consciousness become increasingly important across industries, there is a rising need for coatings that minimize environmental impact, reduce emissions, and promote a greener future. The shift toward environmentally friendly coatings creates a vast opportunity for coating manufacturers to meet this growing demand. Consumers and businesses are actively seeking coatings that have low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, reduced carbon footprint, and are free from hazardous chemicals. These coatings offer benefits such as improved indoor air quality, reduced environmental pollution, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. With the increasing emphasis on sustainability, industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing are actively adopting environmentally friendly practices. As a result, the demand for eco-friendly coatings in these sectors is growing rapidly. Industrial coatings that are water-based, powder-based, or utilize bio-based materials are gaining popularity due to their minimal environmental impact and comparable performance to traditional coatings.





Stringent Regulatory Requirements



Regulatory bodies around the world have imposed strict guidelines and standards to ensure the safety of coatings, protect human health, and minimize environmental impact. These regulations pose challenges for coating manufacturers in terms of compliance, product formulation, and testing. Stringent regulatory requirements often involve restrictions on the use of certain chemicals, particularly those classified as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or hazardous substances. VOCs are known to contribute to air pollution and have adverse effects on human health and the environment. As a result, regulations limit the allowable VOC content in coatings, pushing manufacturers to develop low-VOC or even zero-VOC formulations. Compliance with such regulations requires significant investment in research and development to find suitable alternatives and adapt formulations accordingly.





Over the next 10 years:



This report tells you TODAY how the industrial coatings market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising industrial coatings prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Chemistry



• Acrylic



• Polyurethane



• Alkyd



• Epoxy



• Vinyl



• Polyester



• Others





Technology



• Solvent-borne



• Water-borne



• Powder Coating



• Others





Application



• General Industrial



• Protective and Marine



• Automotive OEM



• Automotive Refinish



• Aerospace



• Packaging



• Traffic Solutions



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of APAC





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Industrial Coatings Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AkzoNobel N.V.



• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.



• BASF SE



• Beckers Group



• Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.



• H.B. Fuller Company



• Hempel A/S



• Henkel AG and Co. KGaA



• Jotun



• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.



• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.



• PPG Industries, Inc.



• RPM International Inc.



• The Sherwin-Williams Company





Overall world revenue for Industrial Coatings Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$100.39 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





