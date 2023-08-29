Fortinet Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Security – Identity & Endpoint Protection

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year. We're delighted to recognize Fortinet as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet

“We’re proud to be named a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security, once again. This latest award recognizes the ability of our FortiEDR solution to identify and stop breaches in real time. Proven effective in the most recent MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations , FortiEDR’s endpoint security enables organizations to stay ahead of threats and integrate endpoint security within their ecosystem. This recognition is a testament to Fortinet’s longstanding partnership with Google Cloud, and we’re looking forward to our ongoing work to strengthen our mutual customers’ identity and endpoint protection through advanced cloud security.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award. The company has been recognized in the Security – Identity & Endpoint Protection category for its FortiEDR solution, which is SaaS-hosted on Google Cloud and available in the Google Marketplace .

Fortinet was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers fortify their identity and endpoint protection with the seamless integration of FortiEDR with Google Cloud's Security Command Center. This groundbreaking collaboration enables businesses to efficiently audit and correlate threat detection and prevention incidents associated with Google Cloud assets, providing unmatched defense against cyber threats.

The integration of FortiEDR with Google Cloud's Security Command Center provides real-time visibility and enhanced threat detection capabilities, allowing organizations to proactively identify and respond to advanced threats across their cloud infrastructure. This integration enhances XDR effectiveness by linking events across the security ecosystem to help detect threats and automate their remediation.

In 2022, FortiEDR saw significant growth around the world while also releasing updates that enriched threat hunting, expanded upon security features, and went deeper into XDR, especially for cloud-connected compute environments. The solution was validated by third-party test results, including round four of the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluations and the University of Piraeus research paper , which found FortiEDR was the first solution out of the box to stop all of their attacks. Additionally, Gartner® named Fortinet as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms .

In addition to FortiEDR, Fortinet offers a broad cloud security portfolio for Google Cloud that provides consistent, advanced enterprise security for customers with Google Cloud–based environments. The Fortinet Security Fabric protects business workloads across on-premises, data centers, and cloud environments, providing multi-layered security for cloud-based applications. The solution offers network, application, and cloud platform security capabilities provided in a variety of form factors, including VM-, container-, and SaaS-delivered protection that natively integrates Fortinet security functionality into Google Cloud. These solutions include:

FortiGate-VM and Secure SD-WAN on the Google Cloud platform deliver next-generation firewall (NGFW) capabilities for organizations of all sizes, with the flexibility to be deployed as an NGFW and/or a VPN gateway. FortiGate-VM delivers integration with Google Cloud’s Network Connectivity Center (NCC). NCC bridges a first-party native cloud underlay from Google Cloud with Secure SD-WAN and cloud on-ramp service from Fortinet across hybrid and multi-clouds.

on the Google Cloud platform deliver (NGFW) capabilities for organizations of all sizes, with the flexibility to be deployed as an NGFW and/or a VPN gateway. delivers integration with Google Cloud’s Network Connectivity Center (NCC). NCC bridges a first-party native cloud underlay from Google Cloud with and cloud on-ramp service from Fortinet across hybrid and multi-clouds. FortiWeb Web Application Firewall (WAF & WAFaaS ) complements IaaS cloud provider security with features and AI-based machine learning detection engines that defend web applications from vulnerability exploits, specifically bots, malware uploads, DDoS attacks, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day attacks.

(WAF & ) complements IaaS cloud provider security with features and AI-based machine learning detection engines that defend web applications from vulnerability exploits, specifically bots, malware uploads, DDoS attacks, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day attacks. FortiManager provides single-pane-of-glass management for unified, end-to-end protection across the extended enterprise. It delivers insight into network traffic and offers enterprise-class features for threat containment.

provides single-pane-of-glass for unified, end-to-end protection across the extended enterprise. It delivers insight into network traffic and offers enterprise-class features for threat containment. Secure SAP S/4HANA on Google Cloud provides customers with enhanced security and orchestration that scales across cloud workloads. The Fortinet Security Fabric for Google Cloud protects attack surfaces that span hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures providing flexibility for SAP projects.

Fortinet FortiFlex can also help Google Cloud customers better optimize their security deployments and spend on Google Cloud. FortiFlex offers usage-based licensing for a wide range of Fortinet’s cybersecurity solutions across cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises deployments. It uses a points system that empowers customers with the ability to readily scale in, out, up, and down whenever needed. FortiFlex makes it easy to understand available balance, usage trends, and total spend. Organizations are charged in 24-hour periods to give IT teams the flexibility to right-size their deployments each day.

Customers with Google Cloud Committed Use Discount (CUD) agreements can leverage FortiFlex through a Google Cloud marketplace “private offer” to draw down their committed spend obligations.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

