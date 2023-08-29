DEATH IS POTENTIAL, A Mystery And Romance With A Dash Of Humor.

Charleston, SC, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Death Is Potential, U.S. Marshal Kate Swift seeks solace in a trauma-recovery workshop at Big Sur’s Satori Institute. In her therapy group, Kate meets Tom Scott—a widower grieving his wife’s death. Kate and Tom bond over their painful life experiences. As they grow close, a series of grisly murders threatens their torrid romance. After the fire shuts down access to Big Sur, Kate takes control of the police investigation. To save Tom’s life, Kate must find the killer.

Perfect for mystery-romance fans, Death is Potential is a nuanced combination of “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley and “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty—with a touch of the humor of “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen.

Death Is Potential: A Kate Swift Mystery is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit his website (http://bobburnett.net ) or his social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KateSwift.mysteries/

Instagram: https://www.lnstagram.com/KateSwift_mysteries/

About the Author:

Bob Burnett is the author of the Kate Swift mysteries. An expert in communications and network technology, Bob helped found Cisco Systems, one of the Silicon Valley pillars. Since retiring, Bob has been an active columnist, writing on politics and culture. His work can be found at http://bobburnett.net.

